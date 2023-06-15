Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBT B   SE0008015259

INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL)

(IBT B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  08:09:39 2023-06-15 am EDT
45.20 SEK   -0.88%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

New patent for Infant Bacterial Therapeutics has been approved in Europe

06/15/2023 | 09:46am EDT
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) announces today that the European Patent Office has approved its patent application for Lactobacillus reuteri. The patent pertains to the drug candidate IBP-9414, currently undergoing Phase III development by IBT for the prevention of Necrotizing Entercolitis (NEC) and sustained feeding tolerance (SFT) among premature infants.

The invention encompasses a unique method of activating freeze-dried bacteria. The patent reinforces the existing protection for IBT’s drug candidate IBP-9414, which has been granted both orphan drug status and data exclusivity for biological products in the USA and EU.

The patent is valid until 2036, providing IBT with long-term protection and competitive advantages. The plan is to launch IBP-9414 in the European market as soon as market authorization is obtained.

CEO Staffan Strömberg comments, "We are delighted to have strengthened the intellectual property protection for IBP-9414 through this approved patent in a crucial key market like Europe."

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (“IBT”) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are since September 10, 2018, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IBT B).

IBT is a pharmaceutical company whose purpose is to develop and market drugs targeting diseases affecting prematurely born infants or caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

IBT's main focus is on its drug candidate IBP-9414, whose development program is designed to demonstrate a reduced incidence of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) and whether prematurely born infants achieve improved sustained feeding tolerance (SFT) when treated with the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, a bacterial strain naturally found in human breast milk. IBP-9414 is currently in an ongoing registration-enabling pivotal Phase III study and is the company’s most advanced development project.

The portfolio also includes drug candidates, IBP-1016, IBP-1118, and IBP-1122. IBP-1016 is for the treatment of gastroschisis, a life-threatening and rare condition where the child is born with externalized abdominal organs. IBP-1118 aims to prevent ROP (retinopathy of prematurity), a leading cause of blindness in premature infants, while IBP-1122 aims to eliminate vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), which cause antibiotic-resistant hospital acquired infections.

By developing these drugs, IBT has the opportunity to address medical needs where no available treatments currently exist.

For additional information please contact
Staffan Strömberg, VD
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Bryggargatan 10
111 21 Stockholm
Telefon: +46 8 410 145 55
info@ibtherapeutics.com
www.ibtherapeutics.com

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -65,5 M -6,14 M -6,14 M
Net cash 2022 336 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 512 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Staffan Strömberg Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ekdahl Chief Financial Officer
Peter Michael Rothschild Chairman
Eamonn Connolly Chief Scientific Officer
Jonas Rastad Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL)-8.80%48
MERCK KGAA-7.05%79 327
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-9.37%10 559
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.11.10%4 940
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-33.56%3 548
CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.-12.02%3 512
