    IFS   DE0006097108

INFAS HOLDING AG

(IFS)
  Report
Infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/22/2021 | 04:19am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-09-22 / 10:17 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: September 29, 2021 Address: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/ Language: English Date of disclosure: September 29, 2021 Address: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/

2021-09-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft 
              Friedrich-Wilhelm-Str. 18 
              53113 Bonn 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.infas-holding.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1235136 2021-09-22

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235136&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2021 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 29,5 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
Net income 2020 1,68 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
Net cash 2020 21,2 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 1,41%
Capitalization 38,3 M 44,9 M 45,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 77,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Menno Smid Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Alexander Mauch Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Krauß Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Joachim Riesenbeck Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Neuschäffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFAS HOLDING AG20.34%45
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-7.52%6 925
YOUGOV PLC23.21%1 945
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.13.13%921
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.45.09%599
MACROMILL, INC.19.85%290