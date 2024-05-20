ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING of infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft on Tuesday 25 June 2024,

AT 11:00 HOURS (CEST) (= 09:00 HOURS UTC - COORDINATED UNIVERSAL TIME)

INFORMATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 125 PARA. 1 AND PARA. 5 OF THE GERMAN STOCK CORPORATION ACT (AKTIENGESETZ), ART. 4 PARA. 1 AND TABLE 3 OF THE ANNEX TO THE IMPLEMENTING REGULATION (EU) 2018/1212 ("REGULATION")

Type of information

Description (in accordance with the Regulation)

A. Specification of the message

1.

Unique identifier of the event

Ordinary General Meeting of infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft 2024

In the format according to the Regulation: GMET infasHoldingAG-

HV2024

2.

Type of message

Meeting Notice

In the format according to the Regulation: NEWM

B. Specification of the issuer

1.

ISIN

DE0006097108

2.

Name of issuer

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft

C. Specification of the meeting

1.

Date of the General Meeting

25 June 2024

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240625

2.

Time of the General Meeting

11:00 hours (CEST)

In the format according to the Regulation: 09:00 UTC

3.

Type of General Meeting

Ordinary General Meeting (with physical presence of the

shareholders)

In the format according to the Regulation: GMET

4.

Location of the General Meeting

Maritim Hotel Bonn, Godesberger Allee, 53175 Bonn

5.

Record Date (banking-work-related

3 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

Technical Record Date)

(The record date within the meaning of the German Stock

Corporation Act is 3 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) as well)

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240603

6.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

www.infas-holding.de/hv2024

1

D. Participation in the general meeting - Participation in Person

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Personal participation in the General Meeting on site

In the format according to the Regulation: PH; ISO 20022: PHYS

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

Registration for the General Meeting by no later than 18 June

participation

2024, 24:00 hours CEST (time of receipt relevant)

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240618; 22:00 UTC

3. Issuer deadline for voting

After timely registration according to D.2.

By personal participation and voting in the General Meeting on

25 June 2024 from 11:00 hours (CEST) / 09:00 hours (UTC)

until the closure of the voting in the General Meeting

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240625; from 09:00

UTC until the closure of the voting in the General Meeting

D. Participation in the general meeting - Proxy and instruction to the proxies appointed by the

Company

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Voting by proxy and instruction to the proxies appointed by the

company (also available for authorized representatives)

In the format according to the Regulation: PX; ISO 20022: PRXY

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

Registration for the General Meeting by no later than 18 June

participation

2024, 24:00 hours CEST (time of receipt relevant)

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240618; 22:00 UTC

3. Issuer deadline for voting

After timely registration according to D.2.

Voting by proxy and instruction to the proxies appointed by the

Company:

- in text form by letter, e-mail or telefax by no later than 24 June

2024, 17:00 hours (CEST) / 15:00 hours (UTC), (time of receipt

relevant)

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240624; 15:00 UTC

- also at the admission and departure control by no later than the

closure of the general debate of the General Meeting on 25 June

2024

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240625; by no later

than the closure of the general debate of the General Meeting

2

D. Participation in the general meeting - Proxy to a third party

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Granting proxy and - if applicable - issuing instructions to a third

party (including to an intermediary, a financial institution, a

shareholders' association or any other person or institution

within the meaning of section 135 para. 8 of the German Stock

Corporation Act)

In the format according to the Regulation: PX; ISO 20022: PRXY

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

Registration for the General Meeting by no later than 18 June

participation

2024, 24:00 hours CEST (time of receipt relevant)

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240618; 22:00 UTC

3. Issuer deadline for voting

After timely registration according to D.2.

Voting by proxy and - if applicable - issuing instructions to a

third party:

- in text form by letter, e-mail or telefax by no later than 24 June

2024, 17:00 hours (CEST) / 15:00 hours (UTC), (time of receipt

relevant)

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240624; 15:00 UTC

- also at the admission and departure control by no later than the

closure of the general debate of the General Meeting on 25 June

2024

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240625; by no later

than the closure of the general debate of the General Meeting

3

E. Agenda - Agenda item 1

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2.

Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements of infas

Holding Aktiengesellschaft and of the approved consolidated

financial statements of the infas Group as of 31 December 2023,

the management report and the group management report of the

management board for the fiscal year 2023, the report of the

supervisory board and the explanatory report of the management

board on the disclosures pursuant to sections 289a para. 1 and

315a para. 1 of the German Commercial Code

(Handelsgesetzbuch)

In the format according to the Regulation: Presentation of annual

financial statements, consolidated financial statements, and

reports

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

www.infas-holding.de/hv2024

materials

4.

Vote

None

5.

Alternative voting options

N/A

E. Agenda - Agenda item 2

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

2

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit for the

fiscal year 2023

In the format according to the Regulation: Appropriation of the

balance sheet profit for the fiscal year 2023

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

www.infas-holding.de/hv2024

materials

4.

Vote

The agenda item is subject to a binding vote

In the format according to the Regulation: BV; ISO 20022:

BNDG

5.

Alternative voting options

The following voting options are available for the voting: vote in

favour, vote against, abstention

In the format according to the Regulation: VF, VA, AB; ISO

20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the management

board in the fiscal year 2023

In the format according to the Regulation: Approval of the

actions of the management board in the fiscal year 2023

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

www.infas-holding.de/hv2024

materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

In the format according to the Regulation: BV; ISO 20022:

BNDG

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format according to the Regulation: VF, VA, AB; ISO

20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

4

E. Agenda - Agenda item 4

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

4

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the supervisory board

in the fiscal year 2023

In the format according to the Regulation: Approval of the actions

of the supervisory board in the fiscal year 2023

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

www.infas-holding.de/hv2024

materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

In the format according to the Regulation: BV; ISO 20022:

BNDG

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format according to the Regulation: VF, VA, AB; ISO

20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 5

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

5

2.

Title of the agenda item

Election of the statutory auditor for the fiscal year 2024

In the format according to the Regulation: Election of the

statutory auditor for the fiscal year 2024

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

www.infas-holding.de/hv2024

materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

In the format according to the Regulation: BV; ISO 20022:

BNDG

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format according to the Regulation: VF, VA, AB; ISO

20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 6

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

6

2.

Title of the agenda item

Presentation for discussion of the compensation report for the

financial year 2023 prepared and audited in accordance with

section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act

In the format according to the Regulation: Discussion of the

compensation report for the financial year 2023 prepared and

audited in accordance with section 162 of the German Stock

Corporation Act

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

www.infas-holding.de/hv2024

materials

4.

Vote

None

5.

Alternative voting options

N/A

5

E. Agenda - Agenda item 7

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

7

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the restatement of § 16 para. 2 sentence 2 of the

Articles of Incorporation (participation right)

In the format according to the Regulation: Restatement of § 16

para. 2 sentence 2 of the Articles of Incorporation (participation

right)

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

www.infas-holding.de/hv2024

materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

In the format according to the Regulation: BV; ISO 20022:

BNDG

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format according to the Regulation: VF, VA, AB; ISO

20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 8

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

8

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the abrogation of the previous authorisation to

acquire and use treasury shares and on a new authorisation for

the management board to acquire and use treasury shares

In the format according to the Regulation: abrogation of the

previous authorisation to acquire and use treasury shares and

new authorisation for the management board to acquire and use

treasury shares

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

www.infas-holding.de/hv2024

materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

In the format according to the Regulation: BV; ISO 20022:

BNDG

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format according to the Regulation: VF, VA, AB; ISO

20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights - Motions for

additions to the agenda

1.

Object of deadline

Transmission of motions for additions to the agenda

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

25 May 2024, 24:00 hours CEST (time of receipt relevant)

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240525; 22:00 UTC

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights - Counter-

motions

1.

Object of deadline

Transmission of counter-motions to the proposed resolutions on

the items of the agenda

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

10 June 2024, 24:00 hours CEST (time of receipt relevant)

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240610; 22:00 UTC

6

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights - Election

Proposal

1.

Object of deadline

Transmission of election proposals for the election of members

of the supervisory board or of statutory auditors

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

10 June 2024, 24:00 hours CEST (time of receipt relevant)

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240610; 22:00 UTC

7

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

infas Holding AG published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 00:03:10 UTC.