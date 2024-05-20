D. Participation in the general meeting - Participation in Person

1. Method of participation by shareholder Personal participation in the General Meeting on site

In the format according to the Regulation: PH; ISO 20022: PHYS

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of Registration for the General Meeting by no later than 18 June

participation 2024, 24:00 hours CEST (time of receipt relevant)

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240618; 22:00 UTC

3. Issuer deadline for voting After timely registration according to D.2.

By personal participation and voting in the General Meeting on

25 June 2024 from 11:00 hours (CEST) / 09:00 hours (UTC)

until the closure of the voting in the General Meeting

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240625; from 09:00

UTC until the closure of the voting in the General Meeting

D. Participation in the general meeting - Proxy and instruction to the proxies appointed by the

Company

1. Method of participation by shareholder Voting by proxy and instruction to the proxies appointed by the

company (also available for authorized representatives)

In the format according to the Regulation: PX; ISO 20022: PRXY

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of Registration for the General Meeting by no later than 18 June

participation 2024, 24:00 hours CEST (time of receipt relevant)

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240618; 22:00 UTC

3. Issuer deadline for voting After timely registration according to D.2.

Voting by proxy and instruction to the proxies appointed by the

Company:

- in text form by letter, e-mail or telefax by no later than 24 June

2024, 17:00 hours (CEST) / 15:00 hours (UTC), (time of receipt

relevant)

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240624; 15:00 UTC

- also at the admission and departure control by no later than the

closure of the general debate of the General Meeting on 25 June

2024

In the format according to the Regulation: 20240625; by no later