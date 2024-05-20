ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING of infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft on Tuesday 25 June 2024,
AT 11:00 HOURS (CEST) (= 09:00 HOURS UTC - COORDINATED UNIVERSAL TIME)
INFORMATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 125 PARA. 1 AND PARA. 5 OF THE GERMAN STOCK CORPORATION ACT (AKTIENGESETZ), ART. 4 PARA. 1 AND TABLE 3 OF THE ANNEX TO THE IMPLEMENTING REGULATION (EU) 2018/1212 ("REGULATION")
Type of information
Description (in accordance with the Regulation)
A. Specification of the message
1.
Unique identifier of the event
Ordinary General Meeting of infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft 2024
In the format according to the Regulation: GMET infasHoldingAG-
HV2024
2.
Type of message
Meeting Notice
In the format according to the Regulation: NEWM
B. Specification of the issuer
1.
ISIN
DE0006097108
2.
Name of issuer
infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
C. Specification of the meeting
1.
Date of the General Meeting
25 June 2024
In the format according to the Regulation: 20240625
2.
Time of the General Meeting
11:00 hours (CEST)
In the format according to the Regulation: 09:00 UTC
3.
Type of General Meeting
Ordinary General Meeting (with physical presence of the
shareholders)
In the format according to the Regulation: GMET
4.
Location of the General Meeting
Maritim Hotel Bonn, Godesberger Allee, 53175 Bonn
5.
Record Date (banking-work-related
3 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
Technical Record Date)
(The record date within the meaning of the German Stock
Corporation Act is 3 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) as well)
In the format according to the Regulation: 20240603
6.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
www.infas-holding.de/hv2024
D. Participation in the general meeting - Participation in Person
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Personal participation in the General Meeting on site
In the format according to the Regulation: PH; ISO 20022: PHYS
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
Registration for the General Meeting by no later than 18 June
participation
2024, 24:00 hours CEST (time of receipt relevant)
In the format according to the Regulation: 20240618; 22:00 UTC
3. Issuer deadline for voting
After timely registration according to D.2.
By personal participation and voting in the General Meeting on
25 June 2024 from 11:00 hours (CEST) / 09:00 hours (UTC)
until the closure of the voting in the General Meeting
In the format according to the Regulation: 20240625; from 09:00
UTC until the closure of the voting in the General Meeting
D. Participation in the general meeting - Proxy and instruction to the proxies appointed by the
Company
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Voting by proxy and instruction to the proxies appointed by the
company (also available for authorized representatives)
In the format according to the Regulation: PX; ISO 20022: PRXY
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
Registration for the General Meeting by no later than 18 June
participation
2024, 24:00 hours CEST (time of receipt relevant)
In the format according to the Regulation: 20240618; 22:00 UTC
3. Issuer deadline for voting
After timely registration according to D.2.
Voting by proxy and instruction to the proxies appointed by the
Company:
- in text form by letter, e-mail or telefax by no later than 24 June
2024, 17:00 hours (CEST) / 15:00 hours (UTC), (time of receipt
relevant)
In the format according to the Regulation: 20240624; 15:00 UTC
- also at the admission and departure control by no later than the
closure of the general debate of the General Meeting on 25 June
2024
In the format according to the Regulation: 20240625; by no later
than the closure of the general debate of the General Meeting
D. Participation in the general meeting - Proxy to a third party
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Granting proxy and - if applicable - issuing instructions to a third
party (including to an intermediary, a financial institution, a
shareholders' association or any other person or institution
within the meaning of section 135 para. 8 of the German Stock
Corporation Act)
In the format according to the Regulation: PX; ISO 20022: PRXY
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
Registration for the General Meeting by no later than 18 June
participation
2024, 24:00 hours CEST (time of receipt relevant)
In the format according to the Regulation: 20240618; 22:00 UTC
3. Issuer deadline for voting
After timely registration according to D.2.
Voting by proxy and - if applicable - issuing instructions to a
third party:
- in text form by letter, e-mail or telefax by no later than 24 June
2024, 17:00 hours (CEST) / 15:00 hours (UTC), (time of receipt
relevant)
In the format according to the Regulation: 20240624; 15:00 UTC
- also at the admission and departure control by no later than the
closure of the general debate of the General Meeting on 25 June
2024
In the format according to the Regulation: 20240625; by no later
than the closure of the general debate of the General Meeting
E. Agenda - Agenda item 1
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
1
2.
Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements of infas
Holding Aktiengesellschaft and of the approved consolidated
financial statements of the infas Group as of 31 December 2023,
the management report and the group management report of the
management board for the fiscal year 2023, the report of the
supervisory board and the explanatory report of the management
board on the disclosures pursuant to sections 289a para. 1 and
315a para. 1 of the German Commercial Code
(Handelsgesetzbuch)
In the format according to the Regulation: Presentation of annual
financial statements, consolidated financial statements, and
reports
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
www.infas-holding.de/hv2024
materials
4.
Vote
None
5.
Alternative voting options
N/A
E. Agenda - Agenda item 2
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
2
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit for the
fiscal year 2023
In the format according to the Regulation: Appropriation of the
balance sheet profit for the fiscal year 2023
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
www.infas-holding.de/hv2024
materials
4.
Vote
The agenda item is subject to a binding vote
In the format according to the Regulation: BV; ISO 20022:
BNDG
5.
Alternative voting options
The following voting options are available for the voting: vote in
favour, vote against, abstention
In the format according to the Regulation: VF, VA, AB; ISO
20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the management
board in the fiscal year 2023
In the format according to the Regulation: Approval of the
actions of the management board in the fiscal year 2023
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
www.infas-holding.de/hv2024
materials
4.
Vote
Binding vote
In the format according to the Regulation: BV; ISO 20022:
BNDG
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
In the format according to the Regulation: VF, VA, AB; ISO
20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
E. Agenda - Agenda item 4
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
4
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the supervisory board
in the fiscal year 2023
In the format according to the Regulation: Approval of the actions
of the supervisory board in the fiscal year 2023
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
www.infas-holding.de/hv2024
materials
4.
Vote
Binding vote
In the format according to the Regulation: BV; ISO 20022:
BNDG
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
In the format according to the Regulation: VF, VA, AB; ISO
20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
E. Agenda - Agenda item 5
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
5
2.
Title of the agenda item
Election of the statutory auditor for the fiscal year 2024
In the format according to the Regulation: Election of the
statutory auditor for the fiscal year 2024
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
www.infas-holding.de/hv2024
materials
4.
Vote
Binding vote
In the format according to the Regulation: BV; ISO 20022:
BNDG
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
In the format according to the Regulation: VF, VA, AB; ISO
20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
E. Agenda - Agenda item 6
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
6
2.
Title of the agenda item
Presentation for discussion of the compensation report for the
financial year 2023 prepared and audited in accordance with
section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act
In the format according to the Regulation: Discussion of the
compensation report for the financial year 2023 prepared and
audited in accordance with section 162 of the German Stock
Corporation Act
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
www.infas-holding.de/hv2024
materials
4.
Vote
None
5.
Alternative voting options
N/A
E. Agenda - Agenda item 7
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
7
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the restatement of § 16 para. 2 sentence 2 of the
Articles of Incorporation (participation right)
In the format according to the Regulation: Restatement of § 16
para. 2 sentence 2 of the Articles of Incorporation (participation
right)
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
www.infas-holding.de/hv2024
materials
4.
Vote
Binding vote
In the format according to the Regulation: BV; ISO 20022:
BNDG
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
In the format according to the Regulation: VF, VA, AB; ISO
20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
E. Agenda - Agenda item 8
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
8
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the abrogation of the previous authorisation to
acquire and use treasury shares and on a new authorisation for
the management board to acquire and use treasury shares
In the format according to the Regulation: abrogation of the
previous authorisation to acquire and use treasury shares and
new authorisation for the management board to acquire and use
treasury shares
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
www.infas-holding.de/hv2024
materials
4.
Vote
Binding vote
In the format according to the Regulation: BV; ISO 20022:
BNDG
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
In the format according to the Regulation: VF, VA, AB; ISO
20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights - Motions for
additions to the agenda
1.
Object of deadline
Transmission of motions for additions to the agenda
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
25 May 2024, 24:00 hours CEST (time of receipt relevant)
In the format according to the Regulation: 20240525; 22:00 UTC
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights - Counter-
motions
1.
Object of deadline
Transmission of counter-motions to the proposed resolutions on
the items of the agenda
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
10 June 2024, 24:00 hours CEST (time of receipt relevant)
In the format according to the Regulation: 20240610; 22:00 UTC
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights - Election
Proposal
1.
Object of deadline
Transmission of election proposals for the election of members
of the supervisory board or of statutory auditors
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
10 June 2024, 24:00 hours CEST (time of receipt relevant)
In the format according to the Regulation: 20240610; 22:00 UTC
