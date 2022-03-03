Log in
Cours en différé.  Delayed Swiss Exchange -  03/22 11:31:07 am
1056 CHF   +1.93%
01:30aINFICON : Download
PU
01:16aInficon FY21 Income Rises As Coating Segment Growth Bucks Manufacturing Issues
MT
01:10aINFICON : 2021 Q4 and FY Earnings Presentation
PU
INFICON : 2021 Q4 and FY Earnings Presentation

03/03/2022
Q4 2021 and Full Year 2021

EARNINGS CONFERENCE

March 3, 2022

Zürich, Switzerland

Summary

End Markets

Outlook

P&L / Balance Sheet

Distribution

Guidance

Speakers

Lukas Winkler, President and CEO

Key figures Q4 2021 and FY 2021

Target market business review

Expectations 2022

Matthias Tröndle, Vice President and CFO

Financials Q4 2021 and FY 2021

Proposed Cash Distribution

Guidance

March 3, 2022

2

Summary

End Markets

Outlook

P&L / Balance Sheet

Guidance

Q4 2021 - Key Figures

  • Broadly based growth in all markets and regions, year-over-year
    • Sales increase of 23.6% to record high USD 144.5 million, organic increase of 24.6% compared with Q4 2020
    • Sequential sales increase of 18.2% over Q3 2021, our best quarter so far
    • Book to bill ratio: > 1
  • Operating result
    • High level of sales, slightly decreased gross profit margin and significantly higher operating costs
    • Operating income increased by 44.7% to USD 31.1 million (21.5 % of sales) after USD 21.5 million (18.4% of sales) in Q4 2020
  • Net income of USD 26.3 million or 18.2% of sales

March 3, 2022

3

Summary

End Markets

Outlook

P&L / Balance Sheet

Distribution

Guidance

FY 2021 - Key Figures

  • Sales increase in all end markets and all regions
  • Semi & Vacuum coating end market (Asia and Americas) and General Vacuum end market in Europe and Asia especially strong
    • Sales increase of 29.7% to USD 515.8 million compared with 2020, organic increase of 27.0%
    • Book to bill ratio >1
  • Operating result influenced by
    • Improved sales volume, driven by the strong final quarter of 2021
    • Higher gross profit margin and clearly higher overhead cost
    • Operating income of USD 100.4 million in 2021 (19.5% of sales) compared with USD 61.9 million (15.6% of sales) in 2020
  • Net income of USD 80.3 million or 15.6% of sales
  • Proposed cash distribution of CHF 21 per share

March 3, 2022

4

Summary

End Markets

Outlook

P&L / Balance Sheet

Distribution

Guidance

Net Sales by End Market

(+23.6%) USD 515.8 million in 2021 (+29.7%)

March 3, 2022

5

EUR

ASIA

NA

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INFICON Holding AG published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
