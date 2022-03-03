INFICON : 2021 Q4 and FY Earnings Presentation

Q4 2021 and Full Year 2021
EARNINGS CONFERENCE
March 3, 2022
Zürich, Switzerland
Speakers
Lukas Winkler, President and CEO
Key figures Q4 2021 and FY 2021
Target market business review
Expectations 2022
Matthias Tröndle, Vice President and CFO
Financials Q4 2021 and FY 2021
Proposed Cash Distribution
Guidance
Q4 2021 - Key Figures
-
Broadly based growth in all markets and regions, year-over-year
-
-
Sales increase of 23.6% to record high USD 144.5 million, organic increase of 24.6% compared with Q4 2020
-
Sequential sales increase of 18.2% over Q3 2021, our best quarter so far
-
Book to bill ratio: > 1
-
Operating result
-
-
High level of sales, slightly decreased gross profit margin and significantly higher operating costs
-
Operating income increased by 44.7% to USD 31.1 million (21.5 % of sales) after USD 21.5 million (18.4% of sales) in Q4 2020
-
Net income of USD 26.3 million or 18.2% of sales
FY 2021 - Key Figures
-
Sales increase in all end markets and all regions
-
Semi & Vacuum coating end market (Asia and Americas) and General Vacuum end market in Europe and Asia especially strong
-
-
Sales increase of 29.7% to USD 515.8 million compared with 2020, organic increase of 27.0%
-
Book to bill ratio >1
-
Operating result influenced by
-
-
Improved sales volume, driven by the strong final quarter of 2021
-
Higher gross profit margin and clearly higher overhead cost
-
Operating income of USD 100.4 million in 2021 (19.5% of sales) compared with USD 61.9 million (15.6% of sales) in 2020
-
Net income of USD 80.3 million or 15.6% of sales
-
Proposed cash distribution of CHF 21 per share
Net Sales by End Market
(+23.6%) USD 515.8 million in 2021 (+29.7%)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.