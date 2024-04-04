37'527 Votes 1'635'571 Votes 1'673'098 Votes

Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG April 4, 2024

Out of a the entire share capital of CHF 12'225'805 divided into 2'445'161 registered shares at a nominal value of CHF 5.00 each, the representation was as follows:

Shareholders and shareholders' representatives Independent Proxy Holder

Total

This is 68.42% of the entire share capital.

1. Approval of the Annual Report, Annual Financial Statements of INFICON Holding AG and Consolidated Financial Statements of INFICON Group for the 2023 Fiscal Year

Yes 1'667'485 No 189 Abstentions 5'420 Yes in %: 99.99

1. Non-financial reporting according to Swiss Code of Obligations (CO)

Yes 1'613'483 No 58'145 Abstentions 1'466 Yes in %: 96.52

3. Granting discharge to the Members of the Board of Directors

Yes 1'645'823 No 1'124 Abstentions 6'045 Yes in %: 99.93

4. Allocation of the Available Earnings of INFICON Holding AG

Yes 1'672'218 No 318 Abstentions 558 Yes in %: 99.98

5. Elections to the Board of Directors

5.1 Re-Election of Mr. Dr. Beat E. Lüthi as Member and as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Yes 1'615'438 No 56'860 Abstentions 796 Yes in %: 96.6

5.2 Re-Election of Ms Vanessa Frey as Member of the Board of Directors

Yes 1'484'159 No 188'090 Abstentions 845 Yes in %: 88.75

5.3 Re-Election of Mr Beat Siegrist as Member of the Board of Directors

Yes 1'333'462 No 339'041 Abstentions 591 Yes in %: 79.73

5.4 Re-Election of Dr. Reto Suter as Member of the Board of Directors

Yes 1'668'974 No 3'537 Abstentions 583 Yes in %: 99.79

5.5 Re-Election of Mr. Lukas Winkler as Member of the Board of Directors

Yes 1'420'524 No 252'044 Abstentions 526 Yes in %: 84.93

6. Elections to the Compensation and HR Committee

6.1 Re-Election of Mr. Beat Siegrist as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee

Yes 1'274'626 No 397'219 Abstentions 1'249 Yes in %: 76.24

6.2 Re-Election of Dr. Reto Suter as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee

Yes 1'616'747 No 55'154 Abstentions 1'193 Yes in %: 96.7

6.3 Re-Election of Mr. Lukas Winkler as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee

Yes 1'353'226 No 318'916 Abstentions 952 Yes in %: 80.93

Election of the Independent Proxy Holder

Yes 1'672'432 No 378 Abstentions 284 Yes in %: 99.98

Election of Auditors

Yes 1'670'131 No 1'883 Abstentions 1'080 Yes in %: 99.89

Consultative Vote on the Remuneration Report for 2023