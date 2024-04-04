37'527 Votes 1'635'571 Votes 1'673'098 Votes

Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG April 4, 2024

Out of a the entire share capital of CHF 12'225'805 divided into 2'445'161 registered shares at a nominal value of CHF 5.00 each, the representation was as follows:

Shareholders and shareholders' representatives Independent Proxy Holder

Total

This is 68.42% of the entire share capital.

1. Approval of the Annual Report, Annual Financial Statements of INFICON Holding AG and Consolidated Financial Statements of INFICON Group for the 2023 Fiscal Year

Yes 1'667'485

No

189

Abstentions

5'420

Yes in %: 99.99

1. Non-financial reporting according to Swiss Code of Obligations (CO)

Yes 1'613'483

No

58'145

Abstentions

1'466

Yes in %: 96.52

3. Granting discharge to the Members of the Board of Directors

Yes

1'645'823

No

1'124

Abstentions

6'045

Yes in %: 99.93

4. Allocation of the Available Earnings of INFICON Holding AG

Yes 1'672'218

No

318

Abstentions

558

Yes in %: 99.98

5. Elections to the Board of Directors

5.1 Re-Election of Mr. Dr. Beat E. Lüthi as Member and as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Yes 1'615'438

No

56'860

Abstentions

796

Yes in %: 96.6

5.2 Re-Election of Ms Vanessa Frey as Member of the Board of Directors

Yes 1'484'159

No 188'090

Abstentions

845

Yes in %: 88.75

5.3 Re-Election of Mr Beat Siegrist as Member of the Board of Directors

Yes 1'333'462

No 339'041

Abstentions

591

Yes in %: 79.73

5.4 Re-Election of Dr. Reto Suter as Member of the Board of Directors

Yes 1'668'974

No

3'537

Abstentions

583

Yes in %: 99.79

5.5 Re-Election of Mr. Lukas Winkler as Member of the Board of Directors

Yes 1'420'524

No 252'044

Abstentions

526

Yes in %: 84.93

6. Elections to the Compensation and HR Committee

6.1 Re-Election of Mr. Beat Siegrist as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee

Yes 1'274'626

No 397'219

Abstentions

1'249

Yes in %: 76.24

6.2 Re-Election of Dr. Reto Suter as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee

Yes 1'616'747

No

55'154

Abstentions

1'193

Yes in %: 96.7

6.3 Re-Election of Mr. Lukas Winkler as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee

Yes 1'353'226

No 318'916

Abstentions

952

Yes in %: 80.93

  • Election of the Independent Proxy Holder

Yes 1'672'432

No

378

Abstentions

284

Yes in %: 99.98

  • Election of Auditors

Yes

1'670'131

No

1'883

Abstentions

1'080

Yes in %: 99.89

  • Consultative Vote on the Remuneration Report for 2023

Yes

1'553'669

No

113'572

Abstentions

5'853

Yes in %: 93.19

10

Approval of the compensation for the Board of Directors

Yes

1'658'379

No

7'366

Abstentions

7'349

Yes in %: 99.56

11

Approval of the compensation for the Members of the Group Management for the current year

Yes

1'597'930

No

70'110

Abstentions

5'054

Yesin %: 95.8

12

Changes to the Articles of Association

Yes

1'667'257

No

1'651

Abstentions

4'186

Yes in %: 99.64

13

Approval of the remuneration of the Group Management for the following financial

Yes

1'595'778

No

69'715

Abstentions

7'601

Yes in %: 95.81

1/1

Attachments

Disclaimer

INFICON Holding AG published this content on 04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2024 10:50:00 UTC.