Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG April 4, 2024
Out of a the entire share capital of CHF 12'225'805 divided into 2'445'161 registered shares at a nominal value of CHF 5.00 each, the representation was as follows:
Shareholders and shareholders' representatives Independent Proxy Holder
Total
This is 68.42% of the entire share capital.
1. Approval of the Annual Report, Annual Financial Statements of INFICON Holding AG and Consolidated Financial Statements of INFICON Group for the 2023 Fiscal Year
Yes 1'667'485
No
189
Abstentions
5'420
Yes in %: 99.99
1. Non-financial reporting according to Swiss Code of Obligations (CO)
Yes 1'613'483
No
58'145
Abstentions
1'466
Yes in %: 96.52
3. Granting discharge to the Members of the Board of Directors
Yes
1'645'823
No
1'124
Abstentions
6'045
Yes in %: 99.93
4. Allocation of the Available Earnings of INFICON Holding AG
Yes 1'672'218
No
318
Abstentions
558
Yes in %: 99.98
5. Elections to the Board of Directors
5.1 Re-Election of Mr. Dr. Beat E. Lüthi as Member and as Chairman of the Board of Directors
Yes 1'615'438
No
56'860
Abstentions
796
Yes in %: 96.6
5.2 Re-Election of Ms Vanessa Frey as Member of the Board of Directors
Yes 1'484'159
No 188'090
Abstentions
845
Yes in %: 88.75
5.3 Re-Election of Mr Beat Siegrist as Member of the Board of Directors
Yes 1'333'462
No 339'041
Abstentions
591
Yes in %: 79.73
5.4 Re-Election of Dr. Reto Suter as Member of the Board of Directors
Yes 1'668'974
No
3'537
Abstentions
583
Yes in %: 99.79
5.5 Re-Election of Mr. Lukas Winkler as Member of the Board of Directors
Yes 1'420'524
No 252'044
Abstentions
526
Yes in %: 84.93
6. Elections to the Compensation and HR Committee
6.1 Re-Election of Mr. Beat Siegrist as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee
Yes 1'274'626
No 397'219
Abstentions
1'249
Yes in %: 76.24
6.2 Re-Election of Dr. Reto Suter as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee
Yes 1'616'747
No
55'154
Abstentions
1'193
Yes in %: 96.7
6.3 Re-Election of Mr. Lukas Winkler as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee
Yes 1'353'226
No 318'916
Abstentions
952
Yes in %: 80.93
- Election of the Independent Proxy Holder
Yes 1'672'432
No
378
Abstentions
284
Yes in %: 99.98
- Election of Auditors
Yes
1'670'131
No
1'883
Abstentions
1'080
Yes in %: 99.89
- Consultative Vote on the Remuneration Report for 2023
Yes
1'553'669
No
113'572
Abstentions
5'853
Yes in %: 93.19
10
Approval of the compensation for the Board of Directors
Yes
1'658'379
No
7'366
Abstentions
7'349
Yes in %: 99.56
11
Approval of the compensation for the Members of the Group Management for the current year
Yes
1'597'930
No
70'110
Abstentions
5'054
Yesin %: 95.8
12
Changes to the Articles of Association
Yes
1'667'257
No
1'651
Abstentions
4'186
Yes in %: 99.64
13
Approval of the remuneration of the Group Management for the following financial
Yes
1'595'778
No
69'715
Abstentions
7'601
Yes in %: 95.81
