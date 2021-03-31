INFICON - AGM approves all motions as proposed by the Board of Directors

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, March 31, 2021. The Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN), a leading provider of instrumentation and process control software for advanced industrial vacuum processes, approved all the proposals made by the Board of Directors. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders could not attend this year's Annual General Meeting in person, but cast their votes electronically or by giving instructions to the Independent Proxy holder. 75.37% of the voting rights were represented at the Annual General Meeting; this is again more than in previous years.

Distribution of CHF 16.00 per share

The General Meeting resolved to distribute a dividend of CHF 16.00 per registered share for the year 2020. The payment will take place on April 8, 2021, with the ex-date being April 6, 2021 and the record-date April 7, 2021.

Board of Directors, Compensation and HR Committee, Independent Proxy, Auditors

The AGM elected Dr. Reto Suter as a new Member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office as Dr. Thomas Staehelin was no longer available for re-election. The remaining existing members of the Board of Directors (Dr. Beat E. Lüthi, Dr. Richard Fischer, Vanessa Frey, Beat Siegrist) were all re-elected for another one-year term of office. Dr. Beat E. Lüthi was re-elected as Chairman for a one-year term of office as proposed. The law firm Baur Hürlimann AG, Zürich, was re-elected as independent proxy holder for a one-year term of office. KPMG AG, Zürich, was re-elected as auditors for a one-year term of office.

Compensation

The AGM approved in a consultative vote the Remuneration Report for 2020 and approved the proposed compensation 2021 for the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management.

Virtual Annual General Meetings

The AGM approved the change of the Articles of Association, so that, according to the Law, future AGMs can take place virtually, i.e. without a physical meeting location.

