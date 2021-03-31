Log in
INFICON - AGM approves all motions as proposed by the Board of Directors

03/31/2021 | 11:45am EDT
AGM approves all motions as proposed by the Board of Directors

  • Dividend of CHF 16.00 per share
  • Dr. Reto Suter elected as new Member of the Board of Directors and Member of the Compensation and HR Committee. Shareholders elect Dr. Beat Lüthi as Chairman of the Board of Directors and all additional Members who were available for re-election.
  • AGM approves all further motions, including the consultative vote on the Compensation Report 2020, all compensation for 2021 approved as proposed, and creates the option to hold future AGMs virtually

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, March 31, 2021. The Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN), a leading provider of instrumentation and process control software for advanced industrial vacuum processes, approved all the proposals made by the Board of Directors. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders could not attend this year's Annual General Meeting in person, but cast their votes electronically or by giving instructions to the Independent Proxy holder. 75.37% of the voting rights were represented at the Annual General Meeting; this is again more than in previous years.

Distribution of CHF 16.00 per share

The General Meeting resolved to distribute a dividend of CHF 16.00 per registered share for the year 2020. The payment will take place on April 8, 2021, with the ex-date being April 6, 2021 and the record-date April 7, 2021.

Board of Directors, Compensation and HR Committee, Independent Proxy, Auditors

The AGM elected Dr. Reto Suter as a new Member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office as Dr. Thomas Staehelin was no longer available for re-election. The remaining existing members of the Board of Directors (Dr. Beat E. Lüthi, Dr. Richard Fischer, Vanessa Frey, Beat Siegrist) were all re-elected for another one-year term of office. Dr. Beat E. Lüthi was re-elected as Chairman for a one-year term of office as proposed. The law firm Baur Hürlimann AG, Zürich, was re-elected as independent proxy holder for a one-year term of office. KPMG AG, Zürich, was re-elected as auditors for a one-year term of office.

Compensation

The AGM approved in a consultative vote the Remuneration Report for 2020 and approved the proposed compensation 2021 for the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management.

Virtual Annual General Meetings

The AGM approved the change of the Articles of Association, so that, according to the Law, future AGMs can take place virtually, i.e. without a physical meeting location.

E-mail Alerts and Communication Calendar

To automatically receive the latest financial information from INFICON, sign up for e-mail alerts in the Investors section of the INFICON website at http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home

The communication calendar is regularly updated and available at http://bit.ly/IFCN_calendar

Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com

ABOUT INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and advanced process control software that enhance productivity and quality in sophisticated industrial vacuum processes. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.

This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




