INFICON : Invitation to the AGM

INVITATION to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG In accordance with the Swiss Federal Council's COVID-19 Ordinance 3, the Board of Directors decided at its first meeting in 2022 to plan and hold the ordinary Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG, scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022, 2 pm CET with all the legally required parties attending, yet without the physical presence of shareholders as in the previous year. Despite the recent abandonment of many COVID-19 related measures, this is still the best way to protect the well-being of all parties involved. We invite you, however, to view the Meeting online via Microsoft Teams. Details on how to participate online can be found in the section "Documents and Administrative Instructions" at the end of this invitation. Shareholders can thus only exercise their rights by instructing the independent proxy holder, Baur Hürlimann AG, electronically or by post. Shareholders can submit questions to the Board of Directors and Management online and in writing or hand in declarations by means of the online administration tool "GV Manager" or ask questions online via MS Teams at the Meeting. We will answer your questions at the Annual General Meeting and read out any declaration submitted. INFICON Holding AG - Einladung Generalversammlung 2022 1

ITEMS ON THE AGENDA, INFORMATION and PROPOSALS by the BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1. Approval of the Management The Board of Directors proposes approval. Report, Annual Financial Statements of INFICON Holding AG and Consolidated Financial Statements of INFICON Group for the Fiscal Year 2021 2. Granting discharge to the The Board of Directors proposes to grant discharge to the Members of the Board of Members of the Board of Directors for their activity during Directors the fiscal year 2021 3. Allocation of the Available Legal reserves from capital contributions Earnings of INFICON Holding as at beginning of 2021 CHF 7,227,010 AG / Distribution from Retained Share price premium on exercised stock Earnings options 2021 CHF 967,200 Legal reserves from capital contributions per 31.12.2021 CHF 8,194,210 The Board of Directors proposes to distribute CHF 3.10 per share from the legal reserves from capital contributions Retained earnings at beginning of 2021 CHF 179,778,604 Loss on own shares CHF -252,439 Distribution to shareholders 2021 CHF -39,086,048 Net Income 2021 CHF 32,739,126 Retained earnings per December 31, 2021 CHF 173,179,243 Retained earnings per January 1, 2022 CHF 173,179,243 Distribution of Dividend of gross CHF CHF -43,768,382 19.70 per share CHF 129,410,861 Remaining balance of retained earnings carried forward The Board of Directors proposes the distribution of a dividend of CHF 17.90 per share and that the remaining balance of retained earnings be carried forward. Proposed ex-dividend date is Monday, April, 6, 2022, proposed record date Tuesday, April 5, 2022, and proposed payment date for the distribution to shareholders is Wednesday, April 6, 2022. INFICON Holding AG - Einladung Generalversammlung 2022 2

4. Elections of the Members of Information provided by the Board of Directors: the Board of Directors, of Ms. Vanessa Frey and Messrs Dr. Beat Lüthi, Dr. Richard the Chairman of the Board Fischer, Beat Siegrist and Dr. Reto Suter have all declared to of Directors, and the accept a re-election. Members of the Compensation and HR Committee VERWALTUNGSRAT: 4.1 Dr. Beat E. Lüthi as Member The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Dr. Beat and as Chairman of the E. Lüthi as Member and as Chairman of the Board of Board of Directors Directors for a one-year term of office until the closing of the following Ordinary Annual General Meeting. 4.2 Dr. Richard Fischer as The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Dr. Member of the Board of Richard Fischer as Member of the Board of Directors for a Directors one-year term of office until the closing of the following Ordinary Annual General Meeting. 4.3 Vanessa Frey as Member of The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Vanessa the Board of Directors Frey as Member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office until the closing of the following Ordinary Annual General Meeting. 4.4 Beat Siegrist as Member of The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Beat the Board of Directors Siegrist as Member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office until the closing of the following Ordinary Annual General Meeting. 4.5 Dr. Reto Suter as Member of The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Dr. Reto the Board of Directors Suter as Member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office until the closing of the following Ordinary COMPENSATION AND Annual General Meeting. HR COMMITTEE: 4.6 Dr. Richard Fischer as The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Dr. Member of the Richard Fischer as Member of the Compensation and HR Compensation and HR Committee for a one-year term of office until the closing of Committee the following Ordinary Annual General Meeting. 4.7 Beat Siegrist as Member of The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Beat the Compensation and HR Siegrist as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee Committee for a one-year term of office until the closing of the following Ordinary Annual General Meeting. 4.8 Dr. Reto Suter as Member of The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Dr. Reto the Compensation and HR Suter as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee Committee for a one-year term of office until the closing of the following Ordinary Annual General Meeting. INFICON Holding AG - Einladung Generalversammlung 2022 3

Notice of the Board: The Board of Directors appoints Beat Siegrist as Chairman of the Compensation and HR Committee, subject to his election as Member of the Board of Directors and as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee. 5. Election of the Independent The Board of Directors proposes to elect Baur Hürlimann Proxy Holder AG, Bahnhofplatz 9, 8021 Zürich, for a one-year term of office until the closing of the following Ordinary Annual General Meeting as Independent Proxy Holder. 6. Election of Auditors The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect KPMG, Zurich, for a one-year term of office until the closing of the following Ordinary Annual General Meeting as Auditors. 7. Consultative Vote on the The Board of Directors proposes to accept the Remuneration Remuneration Report for Report for 2021 in a consultative vote. 2021 8. Approval of the Information provided by the Board of Directors: Compensation for the Board The compensation for the Members of the Board of Directors of Directors consists of a fixed, yearly cash element which makes up 2/3 of the total compensation and a defined share allotment which makes up 1/3 of the total compensation. The shares are subject to a three-year blocking period. The total amount of the compensation is proposed to the Annual General Meeting for the upcoming term of office. Proposal: Approval of the The Board of Directors proposes the approval of the compensation for the compensation to the Members of the Board of Directors for members of the Board of the upcoming term of office (March 31, 2022 until the closing Directors of the following Ordinary Annual General Meeting) in the maximum amount of CHF 800,000 (including social security). 2/3 thereof are to be paid in cash, 1/3 in INFICON shares. INFICON Holding AG - Einladung Generalversammlung 2022 4