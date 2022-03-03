INFICON : Invitation to the AGM

to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG
In accordance with the Swiss Federal Council's COVID-19 Ordinance 3, the Board of Directors decided at its first meeting in 2022 to plan and hold the ordinary Annual General
Meeting of INFICON Holding AG, scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022, 2 pm CET with all the legally required parties attending, yet without the physical presence of shareholders as in the previous year. Despite the recent abandonment of many COVID-19 related measures, this is still the best way to protect the well-being of all parties involved. We invite you, however, to view the Meeting online via Microsoft Teams. Details on how to participate online can be found in the section "Documents and Administrative Instructions" at the end of this invitation.
Shareholders can thus only exercise their rights by instructing the independent proxy holder, Baur Hürlimann AG, electronically or by post. Shareholders can submit questions to the Board of Directors and Management online and in writing or hand in declarations by means of the online administration tool "GV Manager" or ask questions online via MS Teams at the Meeting. We will answer your questions at the Annual General Meeting and read out any declaration submitted.
ITEMS ON THE AGENDA, INFORMATION and PROPOSALS by the BOARD OF DIRECTORS
1. Approval of the Management The Board of Directors proposes approval.
Report, Annual Financial Statements of INFICON Holding AG and Consolidated Financial Statements of INFICON Group for the Fiscal Year 2021
2. Granting discharge to the
The Board of Directors proposes to grant discharge to the
Members of the Board of
Members of the Board of Directors for their activity during
Directors
the fiscal year 2021
3. Allocation of the Available
Legal reserves from capital contributions
Earnings of INFICON Holding
as at beginning of 2021
CHF
7,227,010
AG / Distribution from Retained
Share price premium on exercised stock
Earnings
options 2021
CHF
967,200
Legal reserves from capital contributions
per 31.12.2021
CHF
8,194,210
The Board of Directors proposes to
distribute CHF 3.10 per share from the
legal reserves from capital contributions
Retained earnings at beginning of 2021
CHF
179,778,604
Loss on own shares
CHF
-252,439
Distribution to shareholders 2021
CHF
-39,086,048
Net Income 2021
CHF
32,739,126
Retained earnings per December 31, 2021
CHF
173,179,243
Retained earnings per January 1, 2022
CHF
173,179,243
Distribution of Dividend of gross CHF
CHF
-43,768,382
19.70 per share
CHF
129,410,861
Remaining balance of retained earnings
carried forward
The Board of Directors proposes the distribution of a dividend of CHF
17.90 per share and that the remaining balance of retained earnings be carried forward. Proposed ex-dividend date is Monday, April, 6, 2022, proposed record date Tuesday, April 5, 2022, and proposed payment date for the distribution to shareholders is Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
4. Elections of the Members of Information provided by the Board of Directors:
the Board of Directors, of
Ms. Vanessa Frey and Messrs Dr. Beat Lüthi, Dr. Richard
the Chairman of the Board
Fischer, Beat Siegrist and Dr. Reto Suter have all declared to
of Directors, and the
accept a re-election.
Members of the
Compensation and HR
Committee
VERWALTUNGSRAT:
4.1 Dr. Beat E. Lüthi as Member The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Dr. Beat
and as Chairman of the E. Lüthi as Member and as Chairman of the Board of
Board of Directors
Directors for a one-year term of office until the closing of the
following Ordinary Annual General Meeting.
4.2 Dr. Richard Fischer as
The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Dr.
Member of the Board of
Richard Fischer as Member of the Board of Directors for a
Directors
one-year term of office until the closing of the following
Ordinary Annual General Meeting.
4.3 Vanessa Frey as Member of The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Vanessa
the Board of Directors
Frey as Member of the Board of Directors for a one-year
term of office until the closing of the following Ordinary
Annual General Meeting.
4.4 Beat Siegrist as Member of The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Beat
the Board of Directors
Siegrist as Member of the Board of Directors for a one-year
term of office until the closing of the following Ordinary
Annual General Meeting.
4.5 Dr. Reto Suter as Member of The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Dr. Reto
the Board of Directors
Suter as Member of the Board of Directors for a one-year
term of office until the closing of the following Ordinary
COMPENSATION AND
Annual General Meeting.
HR COMMITTEE:
4.6 Dr. Richard Fischer as
The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Dr.
Member of the
Richard Fischer as Member of the Compensation and HR
Compensation and HR
Committee for a one-year term of office until the closing of
Committee
the following Ordinary Annual General Meeting.
4.7 Beat Siegrist as Member of The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Beat
the Compensation and HR Siegrist as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee
Committee
for a one-year term of office until the closing of the following
Ordinary Annual General Meeting.
4.8 Dr. Reto Suter as Member of The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Dr. Reto the Compensation and HR Suter as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee
Committee
for a one-year term of office until the closing of the following
Ordinary Annual General Meeting.
Notice of the Board:
The Board of Directors appoints Beat Siegrist as Chairman of
the Compensation and HR Committee, subject to his election
as Member of the Board of Directors and as Member of the
Compensation and HR Committee.
5. Election of the Independent The Board of Directors proposes to elect Baur Hürlimann
Proxy Holder
AG, Bahnhofplatz 9, 8021 Zürich, for a one-year term of
office until the closing of the following Ordinary Annual
General Meeting as Independent Proxy Holder.
6. Election of Auditors
The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect KPMG, Zurich,
for a one-year term of office until the closing of the following
Ordinary Annual General Meeting as Auditors.
7. Consultative Vote on the The Board of Directors proposes to accept the Remuneration
Remuneration Report for Report for 2021 in a consultative vote.
2021
8. Approval of the
Information provided by the Board of Directors:
Compensation for the Board
The compensation for the Members of the Board of Directors
of Directors
consists of a fixed, yearly cash element which makes up 2/3
of the total compensation and a defined share allotment
which makes up 1/3 of the total compensation. The shares
are subject to a three-year blocking period. The total amount
of the compensation is proposed to the Annual General
Meeting for the upcoming term of office.
Proposal: Approval of the
The Board of Directors proposes the approval of the
compensation for the
compensation to the Members of the Board of Directors for
members of the Board of
the upcoming term of office (March 31, 2022 until the closing
Directors
of the following Ordinary Annual General Meeting) in the
maximum amount of CHF 800,000 (including social security).
2/3 thereof are to be paid in cash, 1/3 in INFICON shares.
9. Approval of the
Information provided by the Board of Directors:
Compensation for the
The compensation for the Members of Group Management
Members of the Group
consists of a fixed base compensation to be paid in cash
Management
(including fringe benefits), a variable, performance-related
compensation element, and long-term compensation
elements.
This year's ordinary Annual General Meeting will therefore
decide on the following compensation elements for the
Members of Group Management for the period starting July 1,
2022 until June 30, 2023: a total fixed base compensation for
the Members of Group Management in the maximum amount
of CHF 800,000 as well as a forward-looking, performance-
based, variable compensation for the fiscal year 2022.
50% of the total variable, performance-based compensation is
to be paid in cash and 50% INFICON shares, which are
subject to a three-year blocking period. The average share
price of the fifth day following the Annual General Meeting will
serve as calculation base to establish the number of INFICON
shares.
The variable compensation is capped at the maximum of
200% of the fixed compensation for the fiscal year 2022 and
will also be submitted for approval.
Proposal: Approval of the total
The Board of Directors proposes the approval of the total
compensation for the Members of
compensation for the Members of the Group Management for
the Group Management
the current fiscal year in the unchanged maximum amount of
CHF 3,500,000.
Explanatory remark
The amount of CHF 3,500,000 is approximately comprised as
follows:
∙ The yearly fixed compensation in the amount of CHF
800,000 for the period starting July 1, 2022 until June 30,
2023;
∙ The variable performance-related compensation in the
maximum amount of CHF 1,400,000;
∙ An additional reserve amounting to CHF 1,300,000
comprising
o An amount of CHF 500,000 reserved for the potential
event of further members being added to the Group
Management;
o An amount of CHF 500,000 reserved for potential
disadvantage compensation;
o Social security and pension scheme payments in the
maximum amount of CHF 300,000.
