Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. INFICON Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFCN   CH0011029946

INFICON HOLDING AG

(IFCN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Swiss Exchange -  03/22 11:31:07 am
1056 CHF   +1.93%
01:30aINFICON : Download
PU
01:16aInficon FY21 Income Rises As Coating Segment Growth Bucks Manufacturing Issues
MT
01:10aINFICON : 2021 Q4 and FY Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INFICON : Invitation to the AGM

03/03/2022 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVITATION

to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG

In accordance with the Swiss Federal Council's COVID-19 Ordinance 3, the Board of Directors decided at its first meeting in 2022 to plan and hold the ordinary Annual General

Meeting of INFICON Holding AG, scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022, 2 pm CET with all the legally required parties attending, yet without the physical presence of shareholders as in the previous year. Despite the recent abandonment of many COVID-19 related measures, this is still the best way to protect the well-being of all parties involved. We invite you, however, to view the Meeting online via Microsoft Teams. Details on how to participate online can be found in the section "Documents and Administrative Instructions" at the end of this invitation.

Shareholders can thus only exercise their rights by instructing the independent proxy holder, Baur Hürlimann AG, electronically or by post. Shareholders can submit questions to the Board of Directors and Management online and in writing or hand in declarations by means of the online administration tool "GV Manager" or ask questions online via MS Teams at the Meeting. We will answer your questions at the Annual General Meeting and read out any declaration submitted.

INFICON Holding AG - Einladung Generalversammlung 2022

1

ITEMS ON THE AGENDA, INFORMATION and PROPOSALS by the BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. Approval of the Management The Board of Directors proposes approval.

Report, Annual Financial Statements of INFICON Holding AG and Consolidated Financial Statements of INFICON Group for the Fiscal Year 2021

2. Granting discharge to the

The Board of Directors proposes to grant discharge to the

Members of the Board of

Members of the Board of Directors for their activity during

Directors

the fiscal year 2021

3. Allocation of the Available

Legal reserves from capital contributions

Earnings of INFICON Holding

as at beginning of 2021

CHF

7,227,010

AG / Distribution from Retained

Share price premium on exercised stock

Earnings

options 2021

CHF

967,200

Legal reserves from capital contributions

per 31.12.2021

CHF

8,194,210

The Board of Directors proposes to

distribute CHF 3.10 per share from the

legal reserves from capital contributions

Retained earnings at beginning of 2021

CHF

179,778,604

Loss on own shares

CHF

-252,439

Distribution to shareholders 2021

CHF

-39,086,048

Net Income 2021

CHF

32,739,126

Retained earnings per December 31, 2021

CHF

173,179,243

Retained earnings per January 1, 2022

CHF

173,179,243

Distribution of Dividend of gross CHF

CHF

-43,768,382

19.70 per share

CHF

129,410,861

Remaining balance of retained earnings

carried forward

The Board of Directors proposes the distribution of a dividend of CHF

17.90 per share and that the remaining balance of retained earnings be carried forward. Proposed ex-dividend date is Monday, April, 6, 2022, proposed record date Tuesday, April 5, 2022, and proposed payment date for the distribution to shareholders is Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

INFICON Holding AG - Einladung Generalversammlung 2022

2

4. Elections of the Members of Information provided by the Board of Directors:

the Board of Directors, of

Ms. Vanessa Frey and Messrs Dr. Beat Lüthi, Dr. Richard

the Chairman of the Board

Fischer, Beat Siegrist and Dr. Reto Suter have all declared to

of Directors, and the

accept a re-election.

Members of the

Compensation and HR

Committee

VERWALTUNGSRAT:

4.1 Dr. Beat E. Lüthi as Member The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Dr. Beat

and as Chairman of the E. Lüthi as Member and as Chairman of the Board of

Board of Directors

Directors for a one-year term of office until the closing of the

following Ordinary Annual General Meeting.

4.2 Dr. Richard Fischer as

The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Dr.

Member of the Board of

Richard Fischer as Member of the Board of Directors for a

Directors

one-year term of office until the closing of the following

Ordinary Annual General Meeting.

4.3 Vanessa Frey as Member of The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Vanessa

the Board of Directors

Frey as Member of the Board of Directors for a one-year

term of office until the closing of the following Ordinary

Annual General Meeting.

4.4 Beat Siegrist as Member of The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Beat

the Board of Directors

Siegrist as Member of the Board of Directors for a one-year

term of office until the closing of the following Ordinary

Annual General Meeting.

4.5 Dr. Reto Suter as Member of The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Dr. Reto

the Board of Directors

Suter as Member of the Board of Directors for a one-year

term of office until the closing of the following Ordinary

COMPENSATION AND

Annual General Meeting.

HR COMMITTEE:

4.6 Dr. Richard Fischer as

The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Dr.

Member of the

Richard Fischer as Member of the Compensation and HR

Compensation and HR

Committee for a one-year term of office until the closing of

Committee

the following Ordinary Annual General Meeting.

4.7 Beat Siegrist as Member of The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Beat

the Compensation and HR Siegrist as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee

Committee

for a one-year term of office until the closing of the following

Ordinary Annual General Meeting.

4.8 Dr. Reto Suter as Member of The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Dr. Reto the Compensation and HR Suter as Member of the Compensation and HR Committee

Committee

for a one-year term of office until the closing of the following

Ordinary Annual General Meeting.

INFICON Holding AG - Einladung Generalversammlung 2022

3

Notice of the Board:

The Board of Directors appoints Beat Siegrist as Chairman of

the Compensation and HR Committee, subject to his election

as Member of the Board of Directors and as Member of the

Compensation and HR Committee.

5. Election of the Independent The Board of Directors proposes to elect Baur Hürlimann

Proxy Holder

AG, Bahnhofplatz 9, 8021 Zürich, for a one-year term of

office until the closing of the following Ordinary Annual

General Meeting as Independent Proxy Holder.

6. Election of Auditors

The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect KPMG, Zurich,

for a one-year term of office until the closing of the following

Ordinary Annual General Meeting as Auditors.

7. Consultative Vote on the The Board of Directors proposes to accept the Remuneration

Remuneration Report for Report for 2021 in a consultative vote.

2021

8. Approval of the

Information provided by the Board of Directors:

Compensation for the Board

The compensation for the Members of the Board of Directors

of Directors

consists of a fixed, yearly cash element which makes up 2/3

of the total compensation and a defined share allotment

which makes up 1/3 of the total compensation. The shares

are subject to a three-year blocking period. The total amount

of the compensation is proposed to the Annual General

Meeting for the upcoming term of office.

Proposal: Approval of the

The Board of Directors proposes the approval of the

compensation for the

compensation to the Members of the Board of Directors for

members of the Board of

the upcoming term of office (March 31, 2022 until the closing

Directors

of the following Ordinary Annual General Meeting) in the

maximum amount of CHF 800,000 (including social security).

2/3 thereof are to be paid in cash, 1/3 in INFICON shares.

INFICON Holding AG - Einladung Generalversammlung 2022

4

9. Approval of the

Information provided by the Board of Directors:

Compensation for the

The compensation for the Members of Group Management

Members of the Group

consists of a fixed base compensation to be paid in cash

Management

(including fringe benefits), a variable, performance-related

compensation element, and long-term compensation

elements.

This year's ordinary Annual General Meeting will therefore

decide on the following compensation elements for the

Members of Group Management for the period starting July 1,

2022 until June 30, 2023: a total fixed base compensation for

the Members of Group Management in the maximum amount

of CHF 800,000 as well as a forward-looking, performance-

based, variable compensation for the fiscal year 2022.

50% of the total variable, performance-based compensation is

to be paid in cash and 50% INFICON shares, which are

subject to a three-year blocking period. The average share

price of the fifth day following the Annual General Meeting will

serve as calculation base to establish the number of INFICON

shares.

The variable compensation is capped at the maximum of

200% of the fixed compensation for the fiscal year 2022 and

will also be submitted for approval.

Proposal: Approval of the total

The Board of Directors proposes the approval of the total

compensation for the Members of

compensation for the Members of the Group Management for

the Group Management

the current fiscal year in the unchanged maximum amount of

CHF 3,500,000.

Explanatory remark

The amount of CHF 3,500,000 is approximately comprised as

follows:

The yearly fixed compensation in the amount of CHF

800,000 for the period starting July 1, 2022 until June 30,

2023;

The variable performance-related compensation in the

maximum amount of CHF 1,400,000;

An additional reserve amounting to CHF 1,300,000

comprising

o An amount of CHF 500,000 reserved for the potential

event of further members being added to the Group

Management;

o An amount of CHF 500,000 reserved for potential

disadvantage compensation;

o Social security and pension scheme payments in the

maximum amount of CHF 300,000.

INFICON Holding AG - Einladung Generalversammlung 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INFICON Holding AG published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INFICON HOLDING AG
01:30aINFICON : Download
PU
01:16aInficon FY21 Income Rises As Coating Segment Growth Bucks Manufacturing Issues
MT
01:10aINFICON : 2021 Q4 and FY Earnings Presentation
PU
01:10aINFICON : Invitation to the AGM
PU
01:03aINFICON achieved record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results and invests in furt..
EQ
02/17INFICON :  Invitation to the INFICON Media/Analyst Conference
EQ
01/14Swiss Sensor Instruments Company Inficon Expects FY21 Income to Rise to $100 Million
MT
01/14INFICON :  Preliminary Year-End 2021 Results; Communication Calendar 2022
EQ
01/14INFICON Holding AG Provides Preliminary Unaudited Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
2021INFICON presents innovations and product enhancements at its Technology Day in Balzers/..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFICON HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 510 M - -
Net income 2021 77,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 47,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 2 797 M 2 797 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,39x
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 266
Free-Float -
Chart INFICON HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
INFICON Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFICON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 144,93 $
Average target price 1 285,66 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lukas Winkler President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Tröndle Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Beat E. Lüthi Chairman
Richard Fischer Vice Chairman
Beat Siegrist Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFICON HOLDING AG-22.57%2 797
SMC CORPORATION-10.39%39 984
COGNEX CORPORATION-12.65%11 555
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-14.93%10 591
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-8.26%8 379
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-11.91%8 066