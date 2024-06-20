INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

INFICON Technology Day “A Smart Tomorrow”



20.06.2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST



Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com

Announcement of INFICON Holding AG

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, June 20, 2024 Thursday, November 14, 2024

at INFICON AG, Balzers/Liechtenstein INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) a globally leading provider of vacuum technology and smart manufacturing sensors and software, invites analysts, journalists and institutional investors to a Technology Day. The event will take place on Thursday November 14, 2024 from 10.00 a.m. until about 04.00 p.m. at INFICON AG, Balzers/Liechtenstein. Vacuum technology and smart manufacturing sensors and software are process- and success-critical factors in a growing range of target industries. Under the motto “A Smart Tomorrow”, INFICON will provide insight into its technological expertise and present current technological developments and product applications at its upcoming Technology Day. CEO Oliver Wyrsch, the extended management team, as well as product and innovation specialists will present the latest product innovations, provide background information on current development trends, industrial and research partnerships, and guide participants on a factory tour. The number of participants is limited. The content of the Technology Day will also be available online. Please signal your interest in personally attending at the INFICON Technology Day by E-Mail to IR@inficon.com. Please also specify your language choice (German or English) and your travel plans (by private car; by public transport). This information helps us plan the event according to your preferences. We will confirm your final participation by E-Mail. About INFICON INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing /Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.

This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

