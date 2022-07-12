Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. INFICON Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFCN   CH0011029946

INFICON HOLDING AG

(IFCN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-12 am EDT
746.00 CHF   -1.32%
INFICON to Publish its Second Quarter and Half-Year 2022 Results on Thursday, July 28, 2022
EQ
07/07INFICON's UL6000 Fab PLUS makes leak testing in semiconductor production even faster
BU
04/22INFICON : IFCN Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
INFICON to Publish its Second Quarter and Half-Year 2022 Results on Thursday, July 28, 2022

07/12/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference
INFICON to Publish its Second Quarter and Half-Year 2022 Results on Thursday, July 28, 2022

12.07.2022 / 18:00

Corporate Contact
Matthias Tröndle
Chief Financial Officer
+423 388 3510 
matthias.troendle@inficon.com


Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, July 12, 2021

INFICON will issue on July 28, 2022 a press release at 07:00 a.m. CEST on the second quarter and first-half year 2022 results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation and the full half-year report will also be available for download in the Investors’ section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com.

 

INFICON will host a Web Conference via Microsoft Teams on Thursday, July 28, 2021 at 03.00 p.m. / 15.00 CEST to discuss its second quarter and half-year 2022 results in more detail. The presentations and the following question and answer session will be in English. You may join the presentation using the following links

 

http://bit.ly/IFCN_WebConference

 

https://ir.inficon.com/conference-calls-or-webcasts/

 

Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. During the Web Conference, participants will first be in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, Management will take questions via the voice or chat functionalities provided. The Web Conference will be recorded and later archived in the investors’ section of the INFICON website.

 

Communication Calendar

The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available online in the Investors’ section of the INFICON website, https://ir.inficon.com/financial-calendar/

 

E-Mail Alerts

To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for news in the Investors section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/

 

  • 07:00 a.m. / 07.00 CEST: Publication of Media Release, Half-Year Report, and Presentation
     
  • 03.00 p.m. / 15.00 CEST: Web Conference via Microsoft Teams  

About INFICON        

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.

 

This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: INFICON Holding AG
Hintergasse 15 B
7310 Bad Ragaz
Switzerland
Phone: 0813004980
Fax: 081 300 49 88
E-mail: matthias.troendle@inficon.com
Internet: www.inficon.com
ISIN: CH0011029946
Valor: 1102994
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1396631

 
End of News EQS News Service

1396631  12.07.2022 

© EQS 2022
