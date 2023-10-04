Automotive Division Call 2023

Peter Schiefer, Division President Automotive (ATV) 4 October 2023

Agenda

1

The automotive market and Infineon's market position

2

2

Key areas for sustainable profitable growth

10

E/E architecture and ADAS/AD

11

E-mobility

15

MOSFETs

21

3

Summary

23

2

Infineon's strong growth track record in the automotive

semiconductor market based on #1 and #2 positions will continue

Infineon automotive revenue since 2000

fueled by Decarbonization & Digitalization

Infineon's market position in key product segments

[CY view]

CAGR(00-23)

Infineon automotive:

12%

#1

Infineon

12.4%

CAGR(00-23) automotive semi market:

9%

Total automotive

NXP

11.6%

CAGR(15-23) Infineon automotive:

16%

~$9bn

semiconductor market

STMicro

8.8%

CAGR(15-23) automotive semi market:

13%

in 2022

#1

Infineon

31.9%

STMicro

20.3%

Automotive power semis

Texas Instr.

11.2%

#2

Bosch

16.3%

Infineon

16.1%

Automotive sensors

NXP

14.1%

2000

2003

2006

2009

2012

2015

2018

2021

2023e

Renesas

27.3%

#2

Market position improvement

Infineon

23.7%

Automotive MCUs

NXP

23.1%

#3

#2

#1

and #1

Automotive NOR Flash

TechInsights: Automotive Semiconductor Vendor Market Shares. 2001 through 2022; S&P Global Mobility. May 2023; Infineon

Note: 2023 Infineon automotive revenue and automotive semiconductor market is estimated

3

Several strong content growth drivers for Infineon, even at flat LV production

Several structural trends fueling our growth

xEV

  • Strong volume growth of BEVs and PHEVs
  • Increasing share of SiC in traction inverters
  • Larger batteries lead to higher BoM in BMS

ADAS/AD

  • Need for functional safety, redundancy
  • More sensors, more computing performance

E/E architecture

  • SW-definedcars with higher need for connectivity
  • Centralized signal processing by zone computers
  • Smart switches for decentralized power distribution

Comfort and premium features

  • More loads (motors, heating, cooling etc.)
  • Elaborate interior and exterior lighting

Overview of growth vectors until 2030

2023

2030

Share of BEVs

~15%

~45%

produced

Share of Level 2

~20%

~55%

double-digit

and above

growth

Share of vehicles with

~5%

~50%

mixed domain/zonal

architecture

Annual light

~87m

~92m

flat to

vehicle production

slightly up

Infineon estimates

4

Infineon is the world leader in automotive semis, serving all key applications and benefiting strongly from content growth

Semiconductor bill-of-material in a car in 2023 and 2030

[USD]

up to $2.000 per BEV

~$1.300 per BEV

~$750 per ICE

~$50 ICE drivetrain

~$600

~$700

~$700

ICE in 2023

BEV in 2023

BEV in 2030

Semis for drivetrain function (e.g. Inverters, on-board chargers, BMS, etc.)

Semis for non-drivetrain functions

Key applications for drivetrain semis:

  • Inverter
  • On-boardcharger (OBC)
  • DC-DCconverter
  • Battery management system (BMS)
  • Auxiliaries

Key applications for non-drivetrain semis:

  • Autonomous and automated driving (ADAS/AD)
  • Safety and advanced security
  • Comfort and premium
  • Connectivity
  • Infotainment

Based on TechInsights: Global xEV System Semiconductor and Sensor Demand Forecast 2019-2028.July 2023; Infineon

5

