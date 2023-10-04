Automotive Division Call 2023
Peter Schiefer, Division President Automotive (ATV) 4 October 2023
Infineon's strong growth track record in the automotive
semiconductor market based on #1 and #2 positions will continue
Infineon automotive revenue since 2000
fueled by Decarbonization & Digitalization
Infineon's market position in key product segments
[CY view]
CAGR(00-23)
Infineon automotive:
12%
#1
Infineon
12.4%
CAGR(00-23) automotive semi market:
9%
Total automotive
NXP
11.6%
CAGR(15-23) Infineon automotive:
16%
~$9bn
semiconductor market
STMicro
8.8%
CAGR(15-23) automotive semi market:
13%
in 2022
#1
Infineon
31.9%
STMicro
20.3%
Automotive power semis
Texas Instr.
11.2%
#2
Bosch
16.3%
Infineon
16.1%
Automotive sensors
NXP
14.1%
2000
2003
2006
2009
2012
2015
2018
2021
2023e
Renesas
27.3%
#2
Market position improvement
Infineon
23.7%
Automotive MCUs
NXP
23.1%
#3
#2
#1
and #1
Automotive NOR Flash
TechInsights: Automotive Semiconductor Vendor Market Shares. 2001 through 2022; S&P Global Mobility. May 2023; Infineon
Note: 2023 Infineon automotive revenue and automotive semiconductor market is estimated
2023-10-04
Copyright © Infineon Technologies AG 2023. All rights reserved.
3
Several strong content growth drivers for Infineon, even at flat LV production
Several structural trends fueling our growth
xEV
- Strong volume growth of BEVs and PHEVs
- Increasing share of SiC in traction inverters
- Larger batteries lead to higher BoM in BMS
ADAS/AD
- Need for functional safety, redundancy
- More sensors, more computing performance
E/E architecture
- SW-definedcars with higher need for connectivity
- Centralized signal processing by zone computers
- Smart switches for decentralized power distribution
Comfort and premium features
- More loads (motors, heating, cooling etc.)
- Elaborate interior and exterior lighting
Overview of growth vectors until 2030
2023
2030
Share of BEVs
~15%
~45%
produced
Share of Level 2
~20%
~55%
double-digit
and above
growth
Share of vehicles with
~5%
~50%
mixed domain/zonal
architecture
Annual light
~87m
~92m
flat to
vehicle production
slightly up
Infineon estimates
2023-10-04
Copyright © Infineon Technologies AG 2023. All rights reserved.
4
Infineon is the world leader in automotive semis, serving all key applications and benefiting strongly from content growth
Semiconductor bill-of-material in a car in 2023 and 2030
[USD]
up to $2.000 per BEV
~$1.300 per BEV
~$750 per ICE
~$50 ICE drivetrain
~$600
~$700
~$700
ICE in 2023
BEV in 2023
BEV in 2030
Semis for drivetrain function (e.g. Inverters, on-board chargers, BMS, etc.)
Semis for non-drivetrain functions
Key applications for drivetrain semis:
- Inverter
- On-boardcharger (OBC)
- DC-DCconverter
- Battery management system (BMS)
- Auxiliaries
Key applications for non-drivetrain semis:
- Autonomous and automated driving (ADAS/AD)
- Safety and advanced security
- Comfort and premium
- Connectivity
- Infotainment
Based on TechInsights: Global xEV System Semiconductor and Sensor Demand Forecast 2019-2028.July 2023; Infineon
2023-10-04
Copyright © Infineon Technologies AG 2023. All rights reserved.
5
