Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.11.2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2023
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reporting/annual-report/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2023
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reporting/annual-report/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2023
Address: http://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reporting/annual-report/

Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
