EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2023
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reporting/annual-report/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2023
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reporting/annual-report/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2023
Address: http://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reporting/annual-report/
24.11.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1781009 24.11.2023 CET/CEST