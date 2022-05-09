Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/09 02:01:09 am EDT
27.61 EUR   +1.18%
Chipmaker Infineon raises 2022 revenue outlook after results beat

05/09/2022 | 01:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Infineon Technologies annual shareholder meeting in Munich

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Reuters) - Infineon, the leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, reported on Monday a 22% rise in second-quarter revenue and lifted its full-year outlook as it benefits from a global shortage of semiconductors.

The Munich-based company raised its 2022 revenue for the second time by 500 million euros ($525.20 million) to around 13.5 billion euros, including a range of plus or minus 500 million euros.

It also forecast third-quarter revenue of 3.4 billion euros, ahead of expectations of 3.26 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Global uncertainties, in particular the war in Ukraine and the further course of the corona­virus pandemic, are placing stress on supply chains," CEO Jochen Hanebeck said in a statement.

"Demand for our products and solutions continues to exceed supply significantly," he said.

Infineon's revenue grew to 3.30 billion euros in the second quarter, ahead of expectations of 3.21 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9520 euros) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; Editing by Simon Johnson and Muralikumar Anantharaman)



Financials
Sales 2022 13 129 M 13 909 M 13 909 M
Net income 2022 1 849 M 1 958 M 1 958 M
Net Debt 2022 2 416 M 2 559 M 2 559 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 35 573 M 37 687 M 37 687 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 50 280
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 27,34 €
Average target price 44,18 €
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-33.05%37 687
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.50%471 856
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-14.15%461 777
BROADCOM INC.-12.82%236 799
INTEL CORPORATION-13.98%182 354
QUALCOMM, INC.-23.13%158 637