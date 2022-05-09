Chipmaker Infineon raises 2022 revenue outlook after results beat

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Reuters) - Infineon, the
leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, reported on
Monday a 22% rise in second-quarter revenue and lifted its
full-year outlook as it benefits from a global shortage of
semiconductors.
The Munich-based company raised its 2022 revenue for the
second time by 500 million euros ($525.20 million) to around
13.5 billion euros, including a range of plus or minus 500
million euros.
It also forecast third-quarter revenue of 3.4 billion euros,
ahead of expectations of 3.26 billion euros, according to IBES
data from Refinitiv.
"Global uncertainties, in particular the war in Ukraine and
the further course of the coronavirus pandemic, are placing
stress on supply chains," CEO Jochen Hanebeck said in a
statement.
"Demand for our products and solutions continues to exceed
supply significantly," he said.
Infineon's revenue grew to 3.30 billion euros in the second
quarter, ahead of expectations of 3.21 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9520 euros)
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology &
Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; Editing by Simon
Johnson and Muralikumar Anantharaman)