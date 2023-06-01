Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:04:49 2023-06-01 am EDT
34.85 EUR   +0.33%
Infineon Technologies AG: Andreas Urschitz, sell
EQ
05/31Correction: Infineon Pursues Acquisition of Small, Medium-sized Companies, CFO Says
MT
05/31Infineon Aims for Up to EUR3 Billion in Acquisitions, Focus Money Reports
DJ
DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Andreas Urschitz, sell

06/01/2023 | 03:47am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.06.2023 / 09:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Urschitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI
TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006231004

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
35.097187 EUR 129122.55 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
35.097187 EUR 129122.55 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


01.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83545  01.06.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Financials
Sales 2023 16 199 M 17 264 M 17 264 M
Net income 2023 3 019 M 3 218 M 3 218 M
Net Debt 2023 1 264 M 1 347 M 1 347 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 45 244 M 48 219 M 48 219 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
EV / Sales 2024 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 57 217
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 34,73 €
Average target price 46,48 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG22.16%48 219
NVIDIA CORPORATION174.47%991 997
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED26.20%480 129
BROADCOM INC.43.68%334 931
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.93.41%201 730
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.86%160 246
