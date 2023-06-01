DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Andreas Urschitz, sell

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.06.2023 / 09:45 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Andreas
|Last name(s):
|Urschitz
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006231004
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|35.097187 EUR
|129122.55 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|35.097187 EUR
|129122.55 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|
|Am Campeon 1-15
|
|85579 Neubiberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|
