BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Despite the German economic slump, Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) remains confident. "At the moment, about two dozen companies are planning major investments in Germany with a total investment volume of around 80 billion euros," Habeck told the Funke-Mediengruppe newspapers (Tuesday). According to the Ministry of Economics, this sum includes some planned investments that are not yet publicly known. "They want to invest here and will create value and jobs," Habeck said.

According to the Ministry of Economics' definition, major investments include those with a volume of more than 100 million euros - such as chip manufacturer Infineon 's planned plant in Dresden. Whether pharmaceuticals, battery cell production or hydrogen production - "a diverse biotope with a great willingness to invest has been created, which will also bear clear fruit in the coming years and help renew prosperity," the vice chancellor said.

The German economy is in the doldrums. The International Monetary Fund expects Germany to be the only economy among more than 20 countries and regions surveyed where economic output will fall slightly this year./swe/DP/zb