  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:02:43 2023-06-08 pm EDT
36.63 EUR   +0.12%
12:43pEU approves multi-billion aid program for microelectronics
DP
10:11aEU allows aid for microelectronics and communications
DP
09:12aInfineon's HYPERRAM 3.0 memory and Autotalks' 3rd generation chipset drive next-generation automotive V2X applications
AQ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU approves multi-billion aid program for microelectronics

06/08/2023 | 12:43pm EDT
(New: more details and background)

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - In order to become more independent from the US and China in the development of microelectronics and chips, the EU has approved a multi-billion aid program. This should make dozens of projects possible, many of them in Germany, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager outlined the plans in Brussels on Thursday. Microchips are the backbone of the economy, she said, and Europe must increase its own capabilities here. "We have to become pioneers," Vestager said.

Under the so-called "Important Projects of Common European Interest" (IPCEI), aid amounting to 8.1 billion euros will be approved, according to EU figures. In addition, private companies will invest up to another 13.7 billion euros, bringing the total investment to around 21.8 billion euros. In addition to Germany, 13 other EU countries are participating in the project, including France, Austria, the Netherlands and Spain.

Many of the projects and partners benefiting from the program are based in Germany. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck thanked the EU Commission for the decision. The projects strengthen Germany as a microelectronics location and are an important industrial policy milestone, he explained in Berlin. "We can thus increase resilience throughout Europe in this important field and secure value creation and jobs."

Across Germany, 31 projects in 11 German states are involved. The number is not directly comparable with the 68 projects across Europe that the EU Commission is talking about - the ministry is talking about around 100 projects across Europe. This is due to different counting methods, the ministry explained: While the EU Commission lists legal entities, the Ministry of Economics counts different projects of companies such as Bosch or Infineon individually. According to the EU Commission's method of counting, there are 23 projects in Germany.

In addition to large companies, small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups are also involved in Germany. According to an overview by the Ministry of Economics, there are many projects in Bavaria and Saxony. According to the report, requested companies will include Infineon, with sites in Bavaria, Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia, and Bosch, with sites in Baden-Württemberg and Dresden. The projects range from materials production and chip design to the creation of new products and applications.

According to the BMWK, the investment program aims to catch up in microelectronics and communications technologies, especially in areas where Europe has become technologically dependent on third countries. The demand for microelectronics should contribute to the creation of modern chip factories in Germany and the development of more powerful components, according to the Ministry of Economics. It is assumed that the requested German companies will additionally implement private investments in research and development, production facilities and buildings in the double-digit billion range. At the same time, the national projects would create more than 4,000 direct new jobs.

It is already the second major microelectronics offensive of the EU, which had already approved a similar program in 2018. At that time, according to EU Commissioner Vestager, a Bosch chip factory in Dresden and Carl Zeiss in Baden-Württemberg, among others, had benefited. The EU Commission must approve important national demand projects so that there are no distortions of competition between EU states./sus/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG -1.23% 108.55 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 0.16% 36.65 Delayed Quote.28.70%
Financials
Sales 2023 16 199 M 17 341 M 17 341 M
Net income 2023 3 019 M 3 232 M 3 232 M
Net Debt 2023 1 264 M 1 353 M 1 353 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 1,08%
Capitalization 47 667 M 51 029 M 51 029 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
EV / Sales 2024 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 57 217
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 36,59 €
Average target price 46,48 €
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG28.70%51 029
NVIDIA CORPORATION156.43%926 805
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED26.64%479 114
BROADCOM INC.41.76%330 466
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.81.92%189 749
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.10%156 116
