Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Infineon Technologies AG    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European research project iRel40: Improving the reliability of electronic components for future applications

02/02/2021 | 03:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Munich, Germany - 2 February 2021 - The Europe-wide research initiative Intelligent Reliability 4.0 (iRel40) aims to improve the reliability of electronic systems and microelectronic components. Coordinated by Infineon Technologies AG, 75 science and industry partners from 13 countries are pooling their forces to achieve this goal.

'Enhancing electronics performance through miniaturization and integrating more and more functions is progressing steadily. Performance and complexity are increasing, as the costs per function go down,' says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. 'Powerful electronics form the basis for forward-looking technologies such as electro-mobility, autonomous driving, renewable energies and energy-efficient connected solutions. However, they will only be successful if users can depend on reliable functionality, quality and lifetime. Reliability is a key differentiating factor in international competition.'

iRel40 adopts a holistic approach to optimizing the reliability of microelectronic systems along the entire value chain - from the wafer to the chip and the packaging and finally to the system and hence the actual application. The aim is to significantly reduce failure rates and thus improve product quality and lifetime. This approach also contributes to more sustainable management of our natural resources.

Experts from science and industry in Europe are working together to achieve this. They are relying on the latest insights and methods in material research and failure analysis, including modeling and simulation, as well as artificial intelligence. The project is divided into eight work packages that deal with aspects such as requirements, theoretical principles, materials, test methods, and pilot applications. Infineon will, in particular, contribute its expertise and skills in chip and packaging technology.

Pilot examples defined for new applications and optimizing factories

The developed methods and processes for improving reliability are to be verified in sixteen actual use cases from the fields of energy, transport and industry, as well as a further eighteen factory pilots. 'We have got off to a very good start on working on the project. We have already defined requirements and specifications for checking the results of our work,' says project manager Dr. Klaus Pressel from Infineon. 'Our goal is to improve production processes in microelectronics with the aid of optical methods and sensors, in order to lower the failure rate in production, improve quality, and finally achieve maximum reliability for new products.'

Strengthening Europe as a business location

The collaborative project should secure around 25,000 highly qualified jobs across Europe through strong partnerships and investments in innovation. The European Union is funding iRel40 within the scope of the ECSEL (Electronic Components and Systems for European Leadership) program. Funding from Germany will be provided by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research and from the two states of Saxony and Thuringia. An overview of all the funding bodies can be found on the project website. The project will run for three years and is scheduled to end in April 2023.

More information on the project and the project partners is provided on the website https://www.irel40.eu/

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 08:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
03:48aEUROPEAN RESEARCH PROJECT IREL40 : Improving the reliability of electronic compo..
PU
02/01TRANSPARENCY AND OBJECT IDENTITY : Infineon and DIGISEQ develop secured physical..
PU
01/29Thad Trent appointed ON Semiconductor's Executive Vice President and Chief Fi..
AQ
01/25INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : 24 V dual-channel low side EiceDRIVER™ with enable..
PU
01/19INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
01/19Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 bln Acacia deal
RE
01/19INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Future Electronics is Introducing Laird Connectivity Ste..
AQ
01/18European stocks end higher as Stellantis, luxury stocks jump
RE
01/18VERSATILE AND CONTACTLESS : Infineon sets standards with multifunctional employe..
PU
01/18INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : From Neutral to Buy by Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 624 M 12 830 M 12 830 M
Net income 2021 953 M 1 151 M 1 151 M
Net Debt 2021 3 711 M 4 482 M 4 482 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,3x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 43 716 M 52 816 M 52 791 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,46x
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 46 700
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 32,12 €
Last Close Price 33,61 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target -4,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG7.07%52 816
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.28%565 636
NVIDIA CORPORATION1.39%327 748
INTEL CORPORATION11.42%230 331
BROADCOM INC.6.60%189 829
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED2.59%182 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ