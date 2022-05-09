European stocks hit 2-month lows on mining, tech losses

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* PostNL slumps after cutting FY forecast
* European tech shares hit Dec 2020 lows
* Miners lead morning losses on China worries
May 9 (Reuters) - European shares hit two-month lows on
Monday, led by miners as investors fretted over a sharp economic
slowdown in China due to prolonged COVID-19 curbs, while surging
bond yields kept technology stocks under pressure.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 1.2% to
touch its lowest since March 10.
Miners fell 2.8% as Chinese iron ore futures plunged
more than 6% on concerns about demand in the world's
second-largest economy after data showed April export growth
slowed to single digits.
Tech stocks dropped 2.1% to December 2020 lows as
U.S. and European government bond yields surged to multi-year
highs on bets for faster interest rate hikes aimed at taming a
surge in inflation.
The European Central Bank should hike interest rates as many
as three times this year to combat inflation, hawkish
policymaker Robert Holzmann said over the weekend.
The benchmark STOXX 600 has shed over 5% so far in May, as
China's COVID curbs, aggressive monetary policy tightening and
the Ukraine war stoke concerns about a global economic slowdown.
The index is down about 14% since hitting an all-time high in
January.
"Fears of a GDP slowdown, hawkish central banks plus
increasing real yields and political uncertainty will linger
short term, further pressuring PEs and triggering negative
earnings revisions," Michele Morganti, senior equity strategist
at Generali Investments said in a note.
Adding to the gloom, investor morale in the euro zone fell
in May to its lowest level since June 2020, as the impact of the
war in Ukraine on Europe's largest economy becomes increasingly
clear.
"The positive effects of the good Q1 reporting season and
activity reopenings could be short lived," Morganti added.
Of the nearly 60% of European companies that have reported
results so far, 72% have topped analysts' profit estimates, as
per Refintiv IBES data. In a typical quarter, 52% beat
estimates.
Chipmaker Infineon fell 2.4% despite lifting its
full-year outlook as it benefits from a global shortage of
semiconductors.
Dutch postal firm PostNL slumped 12.1% after it
cut its full-year forecast, warning that economic uncertainty,
growing inflation and pressure on e-commerce volumes make 2022
"more challenging than previously anticipated."
BBVA gained 1.6% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the
stock to "buy", saying the Spanish lenders's key strengths
remain untouched even under increasing economic uncertainty.
Defensive sectors such as utilities and telecoms
fell the least, while oil & gas stocks were flat
with brokerage Cowen lifting price target on oil major Shell
.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)