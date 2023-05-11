Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:13:11 2023-05-11 am EDT
33.65 EUR   +0.74%
07:04aGip Division Business Update - Sprecher : Dr. Peter Wawer, Division President Green Industrial Power und Dr. Peter Friedrichs, Vice President Silicon Carbide (nur englisch)
PU
05/10New entries in the European portfolio
MS
05/10INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GIP Division Business Update - Sprecher: Dr. Peter Wawer, Division President Green Industrial Power und Dr. Peter Friedrichs, Vice President Silicon Carbide (nur englisch)

05/11/2023 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Green Industrial Power - Driving decarbonization

GIP call at PCIM

May 11, 2023

Table of contents

1

2

3

4

Green Industrial Power

4

Business update

9

Wide bandgap strategy

12

Q&A

31

2023-05-11

Copyright © Infineon Technologies AG 2023. All rights reserved.

2

Speakers

Dr. Peter

Dr. Peter

Wawer

Friedrichs

Division President GIP

Vice President SiC

3

Our purpose

We empower a world of unlimited Green Energy

Emphasizes our contribution to energy transition

Fosters pride and

engages external

stakeholders

Sets a mark for the paradigm shift towards rapid growth and highly dynamic applications

The new name for the division demonstrates our transformation.

4

Decarbonization & Digitalization are the driving forces for

Cutting CO2 emissions in all sectors

CO2 emissions

share in %

Increasing electricity demand

CO2 emissions rose to

36.8 Gt in 2022 -

40%

highest level in history

30%

20%

~ 40%

~ 25%

~ 22%

10%

~ 8%

~ 6%

Electricity and

Transport

Industry

Buildings

Others

heat producers

Energy consumption 2021

~ 439 EJ*

Electricity

20%

Liquid,

gaseous, solid fuels

80%

Energy consumption 2050

~ 544 EJ

Electricity

28-52%*

Liquid,

gaseous, solid fuels 50%

*Depending on IEA scenario (STEPS or NZE)

* EJ (Exajoule) = 278 TWh

IEA (2022), World Energy Outlook 2021, IEA, Paris https://www.iea.org/reports/world-energy-outlook- 2022, p 414 for STEPS and p 447 for NZE by 2050 scenario.

2023-05-11

Copyright © Infineon Technologies AG 2023. All rights reserved.

5

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 11:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
07:04aGip Division Business Update - Sprec : Dr. Peter Wawer, Division President Green Industria..
PU
05/10New entries in the European portfolio
MS
05/10INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05/09INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
05/09Infineon Technologies : introduces the next generation of dual-channel isolated gate drive..
PU
05/09Infineon Technologies, Foxconn Team Up to Develop Silicon Carbide Technology
MT
05/09Infineon's CoolSiC XHP 2 high-power modules enable energy-efficient electrified trains ..
AQ
05/09Infineon Technologies Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
05/09Infineon Technologies : and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) sign MoU to partner on SiC ..
PU
05/08Infineon launches CoolGaN 600 V GIT HEMT portfolio, delivering exceptional performance ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 178 M 17 758 M 17 758 M
Net income 2023 3 015 M 3 309 M 3 309 M
Net Debt 2023 1 242 M 1 364 M 1 364 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 1,16%
Capitalization 43 511 M 47 762 M 47 762 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
EV / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 57 217
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 33,40 €
Average target price 45,96 €
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG17.48%47 762
NVIDIA CORPORATION97.65%714 363
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.15%424 887
BROADCOM INC.12.01%261 107
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.49.79%156 237
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.31%147 993
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer