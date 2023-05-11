GIP Division Business Update - Sprecher: Dr. Peter Wawer, Division President Green Industrial Power und Dr. Peter Friedrichs, Vice President Silicon Carbide (nur englisch)
Green Industrial Power - Driving decarbonization
GIP call at PCIM
May 11, 2023
Green Industrial Power
4
Business update
9
Wide bandgap strategy
12
Q&A
31
2023-05-11
Copyright © Infineon Technologies AG 2023. All rights reserved.
2
Speakers
Dr. Peter
Dr. Peter
Wawer
Friedrichs
Division President GIP
Vice President SiC
Our purpose
We empower a world of unlimited Green Energy
Emphasizes our contribution to
energy transition
Fosters
pride and
engages
external
stakeholders
Sets a mark for the
paradigm shift towards rapid growth and highly dynamic applications
The new name for the division demonstrates our transformation.
Decarbonization & Digitalization are the driving forces for
Cutting CO
2 emissions in all sectors
CO
2 emissions
share in %
Increasing electricity demand
CO
2 emissions rose to
36.8 Gt in 2022 -
40%
highest level in history
30%
20%
~ 40%
~ 25%
~ 22%
10%
~ 8%
~ 6%
Electricity and
Transport
Industry
Buildings
Others
heat producers
Energy consumption 2021
~ 439 EJ*
Electricity
20%
Liquid,
gaseous, solid fuels
80%
Energy consumption 2050
~ 544 EJ
Electricity
28-52%*
Liquid,
gaseous, solid fuels 50%
*Depending on IEA scenario (STEPS or NZE)
2023-05-11
Copyright © Infineon Technologies AG 2023. All rights reserved.
5
Disclaimer
Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 11:03:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Sales 2023
16 178 M
17 758 M
17 758 M
Net income 2023
3 015 M
3 309 M
3 309 M
Net Debt 2023
1 242 M
1 364 M
1 364 M
P/E ratio 2023
14,3x
Yield 2023
1,16%
Capitalization
43 511 M
47 762 M
47 762 M
EV / Sales 2023
2,77x
EV / Sales 2024
2,53x
Nbr of Employees
57 217
Free-Float
99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
33,40 €
Average target price
45,96 €
Spread / Average Target
37,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.