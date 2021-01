Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 10 602 M 13 033 M 13 033 M Net income 2021 945 M 1 162 M 1 162 M Net Debt 2021 3 724 M 4 578 M 4 578 M P/E ratio 2021 42,3x Yield 2021 0,86% Capitalization 40 828 M 49 875 M 50 189 M EV / Sales 2021 4,20x EV / Sales 2022 3,71x Nbr of Employees 46 700 Free-Float 99,6% Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 29 Average target price 29,55 € Last Close Price 31,39 € Spread / Highest target 22,5% Spread / Average Target -5,87% Spread / Lowest Target -45,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 0.00% 49 875 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 60.12% 489 549 NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.00% 323 242 INTEL CORPORATION 0.00% 204 162 BROADCOM INC. 0.00% 178 079 QUALCOMM INCORPORATED 0.00% 172 297