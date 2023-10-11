INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
October 11, 2023 at 11:14 am EDT
DZ Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|32.76 EUR
|-0.52%
|+1.47%
|+15.56%
|05:14pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+15.46%
|45 482 M $
|+219.01%
|1131 B $
|+18.62%
|429 B $
|+54.65%
|354 B $
|+68.67%
|176 B $
|+39.33%
|153 B $
|-4.67%
|143 B $
|+0.86%
|125 B $
|+6.97%
|87 688 M $
|+39.56%
|75 841 M $