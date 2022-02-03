Log in
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Infineon Technologies AG
News
Summary
IFX
DE0006231004
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
(IFX)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
02/03 12:26:08 pm
34.713
EUR
-5.16%
12:11p
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:43a
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: ABB, Biogen, Eli Lilly, Meta, Qualcomm...
08:40a
Aptiv, Audi invest $285 million in software company TTTech Auto
RE
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
02/03/2022 | 12:11pm EST
In a research note published by Dirk Schlamp, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
12:11p
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:43a
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: ABB, Biogen, Eli Lilly, Meta, Qualcomm...
08:40a
Aptiv, Audi invest $285 million in software company TTTech Auto
RE
07:50a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
06:55a
State controls are hindering tech M&A, says Infineon CMO
RE
06:52a
EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Lower Ahead of -2-
DJ
05:12a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly report..
EQ
04:55a
Infineon Banks on Lower EUR/USD Rate for Raised Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance -- Currency C..
DJ
04:47a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:22a
Infineon lifts 2022 revenue target as chip shortage persists
RE
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
12:11p
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:50a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:47a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
12 896 M
14 568 M
12 896 M
Net income 2022
1 693 M
1 912 M
1 693 M
Net Debt 2022
2 553 M
2 884 M
2 553 M
P/E ratio 2022
27,9x
Yield 2022
0,86%
Capitalization
47 630 M
53 807 M
47 630 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,89x
EV / Sales 2023
3,48x
Nbr of Employees
50 288
Free-Float
-
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
36,60 €
Average target price
48,23 €
Spread / Average Target
31,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss
Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider
Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck
Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer
Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
-10.21%
53 807
NVIDIA CORPORATION
-14.18%
631 050
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
3.41%
592 567
BROADCOM INC.
-9.31%
249 141
QUALCOMM, INC.
2.91%
212 101
INTEL CORPORATION
-3.86%
201 605
