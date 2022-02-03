Log in
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating

02/03/2022 | 12:11pm EST
In a research note published by Dirk Schlamp, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 896 M 14 568 M 12 896 M
Net income 2022 1 693 M 1 912 M 1 693 M
Net Debt 2022 2 553 M 2 884 M 2 553 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 47 630 M 53 807 M 47 630 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 50 288
Free-Float -
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 36,60 €
Average target price 48,23 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-10.21%53 807
NVIDIA CORPORATION-14.18%631 050
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.41%592 567
BROADCOM INC.-9.31%249 141
QUALCOMM, INC.2.91%212 101
INTEL CORPORATION-3.86%201 605