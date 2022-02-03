INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 12 896 M 14 568 M 12 896 M Net income 2022 1 693 M 1 912 M 1 693 M Net Debt 2022 2 553 M 2 884 M 2 553 M P/E ratio 2022 27,9x Yield 2022 0,86% Capitalization 47 630 M 53 807 M 47 630 M EV / Sales 2022 3,89x EV / Sales 2023 3,48x Nbr of Employees 50 288 Free-Float - Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 25 Last Close Price 36,60 € Average target price 48,23 € Spread / Average Target 31,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -10.21% 53 807 NVIDIA CORPORATION -14.18% 631 050 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 3.41% 592 567 BROADCOM INC. -9.31% 249 141 QUALCOMM, INC. 2.91% 212 101 INTEL CORPORATION -3.86% 201 605