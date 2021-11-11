INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 11 001 M 12 623 M 12 623 M Net income 2021 1 027 M 1 178 M 1 178 M Net Debt 2021 3 143 M 3 607 M 3 607 M P/E ratio 2021 51,6x Yield 2021 0,61% Capitalization 53 653 M 61 884 M 61 563 M EV / Sales 2021 5,16x EV / Sales 2022 4,45x Nbr of Employees 46 700 Free-Float 99,6% Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 26 Last Close Price 41,23 € Average target price 44,94 € Spread / Average Target 9,00% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 31.35% 61 884 NVIDIA CORPORATION 125.65% 735 297 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 15.47% 571 808 BROADCOM INC. 25.33% 225 883 INTEL CORPORATION 2.77% 206 441 QUALCOMM, INC. 4.90% 178 976