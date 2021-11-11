Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/11 12:11:30 pm
42.018 EUR   +1.91%
12:01pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
12:00pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
07:21aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating

11/11/2021 | 12:00pm EST
DZ Bank analyst Dirk Schlamp maintains his Buy rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
05:58aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:14aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:35aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
03:35aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
03:34aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
11/10European stocks end at record high on robust earnings
RE
11/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Rotschild, Adidas, Allianz, Apple, AstraZeneca...
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Financials
Sales 2021 11 001 M 12 623 M 12 623 M
Net income 2021 1 027 M 1 178 M 1 178 M
Net Debt 2021 3 143 M 3 607 M 3 607 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,6x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 53 653 M 61 884 M 61 563 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 46 700
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 41,23 €
Average target price 44,94 €
Spread / Average Target 9,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG31.35%61 884
NVIDIA CORPORATION125.65%735 297
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.47%571 808
BROADCOM INC.25.33%225 883
INTEL CORPORATION2.77%206 441
QUALCOMM, INC.4.90%178 976