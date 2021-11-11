Log in
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Infineon Technologies AG
News
Summary
IFX
DE0006231004
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
(IFX)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
11/11 12:11:30 pm
42.018
EUR
+1.91%
12:01p
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
12:00p
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
07:21a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating
MD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
11/11/2021 | 12:00pm EST
DZ Bank analyst Dirk Schlamp maintains his Buy rating on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
12:01p
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
12:00p
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
07:21a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating
MD
05:58a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:14a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:35a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
03:35a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
03:34a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
11/10
European stocks end at record high on robust earnings
RE
11/10
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Rotschild, Adidas, Allianz, Apple, AstraZeneca...
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
12:01p
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
12:00p
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
07:21a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
11 001 M
12 623 M
12 623 M
Net income 2021
1 027 M
1 178 M
1 178 M
Net Debt 2021
3 143 M
3 607 M
3 607 M
P/E ratio 2021
51,6x
Yield 2021
0,61%
Capitalization
53 653 M
61 884 M
61 563 M
EV / Sales 2021
5,16x
EV / Sales 2022
4,45x
Nbr of Employees
46 700
Free-Float
99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
41,23 €
Average target price
44,94 €
Spread / Average Target
9,00%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss
Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider
Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck
Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer
Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
31.35%
61 884
NVIDIA CORPORATION
125.65%
735 297
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
15.47%
571 808
BROADCOM INC.
25.33%
225 883
INTEL CORPORATION
2.77%
206 441
QUALCOMM, INC.
4.90%
178 976
