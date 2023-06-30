INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies
Today at 05:17 am
Share
Jefferies is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 28.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05:38:03 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|37.06 EUR
|+1.15%
|+3.54%
|+30.04%
|11:17am
|INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies
|MD
|10:43am
|STIHL honors Infineon as 'Supplier of the Year 2022' in the semiconductor sector
|AQ
|INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies
|MD
|STIHL honors Infineon as 'Supplier of the Year 2022' in the semiconductor sector
|AQ
|Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|EQ
|Infineon - New automotive-qualified XENSIV MEMS microphone with analog interface for audio and active noise cancelation systems
|AQ
|INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|Engine management and pneumatic seat systems, Infineon launches two XENSIV barometric air pressure sensors
|AQ
|Engine management and pneumatic seat systems: Infineon launches two XENSIV™ barometric air pressure sensors
|PU
|Infineon Technologies : teams up with eleQtron to deliver three generations of trapped-ion quantum processor units
|PU
|KEYWORD: Highest daily losses of Dax shares - Siemens Energy among them
|DP
|Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|EQ
|Edge Protect embedded security solution meets system developers and regulatory requirements for consumer and industrial IoT applications
|AQ
|Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|EQ
|Infineon's XENSIV PAS CO2 meets the performance criteria of internationally recognized WELL and LEED green building standards
|AQ
|IAR fully supports the latest TRAVEO T2G CYT6BJ Body MCU series from Infineon
|AQ
|Infineon Technologies : XENSIV™ PAS CO2 meets the performance criteria of internationally recognized WELL and LEED green building standards
|PU
|Scholz: Germany to become one of world's major chip producers
|RE
|Chinese delegation to meet with Germany's top corporate brass next week
|RE
|Infineon releases new, enhanced features and capabilities to accelerate embedded development in ModusToolbox 3.1
|AQ
|Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|EQ
|Germany's Infineon Weighs Increased Manufacturing in US Amid Subsidies, Tax Incentives
|MT
|Infineon Technologies : releases new, enhanced features and capabilities to accelerate embedded development in ModusToolbox™ 3.1
|PU
|Global markets live: UBS, General Motors, Tesla, Tesco, Nio
|INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
|MD
|Germany’s DAX Slide Amid Renewed Interest Rate Concerns
|MT
|Technology Company Comet Appoints Chief Information Officer
|MT
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|36.97 €
|+1.13%
|704 923
|2023-06-29
|36.64 €
|+1.57%
|2,844,320
|2023-06-28
|36.07 €
|+1.68%
|3,440,192
|2023-06-27
|35.48 €
|-1.09%
|3,417,990
|2023-06-26
|35.87 €
|+0.45%
|3,158,957
Delayed Quote Xetra - 05:15:54 2023-06-30 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+30.25%
|51 960 M $
|+26.41%
|51 886 M $
|+57.59%
|50 198 M $
|+23.81%
|47 438 M $
|+36.49%
|43 969 M $
|+54.93%
|60 623 M $
|+47.64%
|39 767 M $
|+28.71%
|70 402 M $
|+128.26%
|33 330 M $
|+22.01%
|29 296 M $