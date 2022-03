INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating 03/18/2022 | 03:39am EDT Send by mail :

In a research note published by Alexander Duval, Goldman Sachs advises its customers to buy the stock. Previously set at EUR 52.50, the target price is lowered to EUR 42.50.

