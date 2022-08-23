Log in
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:16 2022-08-23 am EDT
25.32 EUR   +0.41%
02:27aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
08/18INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
MD
08/16Infineon Technologies to Seek Acquisitions
CI
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral

08/23/2022 | 02:27am EDT
Analyst Sandeep Deshpande from JP Morgan research gives the stock a Neutral rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
08/12INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES -THE FUTURE OF : from wearables to smart speakers that order pizza
AQ
08/11INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : acquires startup Industrial Analytics and strengthens its offering..
PU
08/11THE FUTURE OF PAYMENTS : from wearables to smart speakers that order pizza
PU
08/11Infineon Technologies AG acquired Industrial Analytics IA GmbH.
CI
08/10INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/09INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/08Infineon Supervisory Board to propose Deloitte as new auditor for 2024 fiscal year at t..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Financials
Sales 2022 13 975 M 13 908 M 13 908 M
Net income 2022 2 067 M 2 057 M 2 057 M
Net Debt 2022 2 397 M 2 386 M 2 386 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 32 827 M 32 670 M 32 670 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 54 946
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 25,22 €
Average target price 37,28 €
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-38.14%32 670
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.08%446 942
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-17.07%446 645
BROADCOM INC.-20.54%221 466
QUALCOMM, INC.-22.56%165 755
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.04%161 224