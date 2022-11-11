Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Infineon Technologies AG
News
Summary
IFX
DE0006231004
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
(IFX)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
09:02 2022-11-11 am EST
29.41
EUR
-0.93%
08:48a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
MD
11/10
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/09
Infineon Technologies : launches XMC7000 series for industrial applications with increased performance, memory, advanced peripherals, and extended temperature range
PU
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
11/11/2022 | 08:48am EST
Jefferies reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is still set at EUR 18.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
14 043 M
14 274 M
14 274 M
Net income 2022
2 080 M
2 115 M
2 115 M
Net Debt 2022
2 375 M
2 415 M
2 415 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,4x
Yield 2022
1,12%
Capitalization
38 647 M
39 283 M
39 283 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,92x
EV / Sales 2023
2,67x
Nbr of Employees
54 946
Free-Float
99,7%
More Financials
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
29,69 €
Average target price
36,85 €
Spread / Average Target
24,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck
Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider
Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg
Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
-27.17%
39 283
NVIDIA CORPORATION
-46.45%
392 018
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
-33.74%
335 066
BROADCOM INC.
-23.87%
205 165
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
-7.31%
158 544
QUALCOMM, INC.
-39.61%
135 282
More Results
