Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:02 2022-11-11 am EST
29.41 EUR   -0.93%
08:48aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
MD
11/10INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/09Infineon Technologies : launches XMC7000 series for industrial applications with increased performance, memory, advanced peripherals, and extended temperature range
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies gives a Sell rating

11/11/2022 | 08:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jefferies reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is still set at EUR 18.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
08:48aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
MD
11/10INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rat..
MD
11/09Infineon Technologies : launches XMC7000 series for industrial applications with increased..
PU
11/08INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Morgan Stanley revises his opinion a..
MD
11/08Infineon Technologies Teams Up With REE Automotive On EV Platforms
MT
11/08Infineon Technologies : partners with REE Automotive to foster sustainable mobility
PU
11/07Infineon at electronica 2022, Decarbonization and digitalization as key topics
AQ
11/07Infineon introduces new XENSIV TLE4971 sensor family for automotive applications
AQ
11/04Infineon Technologies : introduces new XENSIV™ TLE4971 sensor family for automotive ..
PU
11/03Infineon PSoC 4100S Max supports fifth-generation CAPSENSE technology with higher perfo..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 043 M 14 274 M 14 274 M
Net income 2022 2 080 M 2 115 M 2 115 M
Net Debt 2022 2 375 M 2 415 M 2 415 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 38 647 M 39 283 M 39 283 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 54 946
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 29,69 €
Average target price 36,85 €
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-27.17%39 283
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.45%392 018
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-33.74%335 066
BROADCOM INC.-23.87%205 165
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.31%158 544
QUALCOMM, INC.-39.61%135 282