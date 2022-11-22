Advanced search
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:01 2022-11-22 pm EST
31.85 EUR   +1.10%
04:25pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies keeps a Sell rating
MD
09:00aTranscript : Infineon Technologies AG - Special Call
CI
07:06aInfineon Power Roadshow And Call - Speakers : Peter Wawer, President Industrial Power Control Division und Adam White, President Power & Sensor Systems Division (nur englisch)
PU
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies keeps a Sell rating

11/22/2022 | 04:25pm EST
Jefferies reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is still set at EUR 20.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 043 M 14 430 M 14 430 M
Net income 2022 2 087 M 2 144 M 2 144 M
Net Debt 2022 2 375 M 2 441 M 2 441 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 41 231 M 42 366 M 42 366 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 56 194
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 31,67 €
Average target price 41,51 €
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-22.71%42 025
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.16%399 899
NVIDIA CORPORATION-47.92%376 951
BROADCOM INC.-22.24%209 567
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.05%156 465
QUALCOMM, INC.-32.27%134 744