INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies keeps a Sell rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 14 043 M 14 430 M 14 430 M Net income 2022 2 087 M 2 144 M 2 144 M Net Debt 2022 2 375 M 2 441 M 2 441 M P/E ratio 2022 19,7x Yield 2022 1,05% Capitalization 41 231 M 42 366 M 42 366 M EV / Sales 2022 3,11x EV / Sales 2023 2,77x Nbr of Employees 56 194 Free-Float 99,7% Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 22 Last Close Price 31,67 € Average target price 41,51 € Spread / Average Target 31,1% Managers and Directors Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -22.71% 42 025 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -20.16% 399 899 NVIDIA CORPORATION -47.92% 376 951 BROADCOM INC. -22.24% 209 567 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -7.05% 156 465 QUALCOMM, INC. -32.27% 134 744