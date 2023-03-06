Advanced search
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
03:30am EST 2023-03-06
34.51 EUR   +0.74%
03/03Infineon to grow with acquisition in new gallium nitride technology
DP
03/03INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/03Transcript : GaN Systems, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG - M&A Call
CI
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies maintains a Sell rating

03/06/2023 | 03:30am EST
Jefferies is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains set at EUR 25.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 15 498 M 16 428 M 16 428 M
Net income 2023 2 553 M 2 707 M 2 707 M
Net Debt 2023 1 372 M 1 454 M 1 454 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 0,99%
Capitalization 44 601 M 47 277 M 47 277 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
EV / Sales 2024 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 56 951
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 34,25 €
Average target price 43,33 €
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG20.47%47 277
NVIDIA CORPORATION63.47%589 127
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.05%436 886
BROADCOM INC.13.17%263 813
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.33%159 202
QUALCOMM, INC.12.43%137 814