INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies maintains a Sell rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 15 498 M 16 428 M 16 428 M Net income 2023 2 553 M 2 707 M 2 707 M Net Debt 2023 1 372 M 1 454 M 1 454 M P/E ratio 2023 17,4x Yield 2023 0,99% Capitalization 44 601 M 47 277 M 47 277 M EV / Sales 2023 2,97x EV / Sales 2024 2,72x Nbr of Employees 56 951 Free-Float 99,7% Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 24 Last Close Price 34,25 € Average target price 43,33 € Spread / Average Target 26,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 20.47% 47 277 NVIDIA CORPORATION 63.47% 589 127 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 15.05% 436 886 BROADCOM INC. 13.17% 263 813 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 6.33% 159 202 QUALCOMM, INC. 12.43% 137 814