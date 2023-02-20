Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:47:41 2023-02-20 am EST
34.76 EUR   -1.36%
04:08aIWH chief criticizes subsidies for semiconductor factories
DP
02/17Infineon kicks off new Fab in Dresden, Completion planned for 2026, smart Power Fab will generate 1,000 new jobs
AQ
02/17German President Steinmeier visits Infineon site in Kulim, Malaysia, New exhaust air purification system will significantly improve Infineon's positive climate footprint
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IWH chief criticizes subsidies for semiconductor factories

02/20/2023 | 04:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HALLE (dpa-AFX) - The president of the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research Halle (IWH), Reint Gropp, is critical of the billions in funding for semiconductor factories in Germany. "We would be better off putting the money elsewhere," Gropp told the "Süddeutsche Zeitung." The subsidy for the new Infineon factory in Dresden will amount to one million euros per job, he said. "That's too much," Gropp said, "Why should you still give money to such profitable companies? No gifts should be given out."

In addition, he said, it is not clear whether there will be major shortages of semiconductors again in the future. "It can't be that capacities are now being built up with the help of public money that we may not even need."

In Gropp's view, the planned relocation of U.S. chipmaker Intel to Magdeburg is not a turning point for the region. "Intel is building a large plant, but no important decisions will be made there in the future or significant activities for research and development will be located there. This has already been shown with the large investments of BMW and Porsche in plants in Saxony."

The IHW boss advocates promoting future technologies. A good starting point, for example, would be to promote research and development at universities, colleges and research institutes, as well as in companies. Start-up funding for large projects is also important, he said: "That's where you can spend a lot of money, and those are - in the long run - better investments."

In March 2022, Intel had announced that the latest generation of chips would be produced in Magdeburg starting in 2027. The investment is to cost 17 billion euros. The German government had recently said that Intel was now demanding 10 billion euros for the planned settlement instead of the promised 6.8 billion euros.

The chip company Infineon wants to start building a new plant in Dresden this fall. Around 1000 jobs are to be created. Infineon is aiming for funding of around one billion euros. The total investment is to be five billion euros./dh/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.31% 100.06 Delayed Quote.19.63%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -0.92% 34.92 Delayed Quote.23.94%
INTEL CORPORATION -2.09% 27.61 Delayed Quote.4.46%
PORSCHE AG 0.79% 115 Delayed Quote.20.04%
PORSCHE AG 0.61% 114.7 Delayed Quote.20.42%
SILTRONIC AG -0.39% 75.85 Delayed Quote.11.74%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. -1.22% 45.32 Real-time Quote.39.13%
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
04:08aIWH chief criticizes subsidies for semiconductor factories
DP
02/17Infineon kicks off new Fab in Dresden, Completion planned for 2026, smart Power Fab wil..
AQ
02/17German President Steinmeier visits Infineon site in Kulim, Malaysia, New exhaust air pu..
AQ
02/17Infineon Virtual Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR0.32 per share
AQ
02/17Infineon Technologies : latest SLC38 security device and TrustSEC's operating system BIO-S..
PU
02/17Hazan V. Micron Technology Inc. : The Court Of Appeal Denies Authorization To Institute A ..
AQ
02/17INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/16Factbox-Chipmakers' plans for factories in Europe
RE
02/16Chipmakers' plans for factories in Europe
RE
02/16Infineon Virtual Annual General Meet : Dr. Herbert Diess and Klaus Helmrich succeed Dr. Wo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 499 M 16 527 M 16 527 M
Net income 2023 2 563 M 2 733 M 2 733 M
Net Debt 2023 1 372 M 1 463 M 1 463 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 0,97%
Capitalization 45 884 M 48 927 M 48 927 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
EV / Sales 2024 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 56 951
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 35,24 €
Average target price 43,60 €
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG23.94%48 927
NVIDIA CORPORATION46.35%526 359
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.50%441 361
BROADCOM INC.6.52%248 316
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.11%158 876
QUALCOMM, INC.16.17%142 408