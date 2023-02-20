IWH chief criticizes subsidies for semiconductor factories

HALLE (dpa-AFX) - The president of the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research Halle (IWH), Reint Gropp, is critical of the billions in funding for semiconductor factories in Germany. "We would be better off putting the money elsewhere," Gropp told the "Süddeutsche Zeitung." The subsidy for the new Infineon factory in Dresden will amount to one million euros per job, he said. "That's too much," Gropp said, "Why should you still give money to such profitable companies? No gifts should be given out."

In addition, he said, it is not clear whether there will be major shortages of semiconductors again in the future. "It can't be that capacities are now being built up with the help of public money that we may not even need."

In Gropp's view, the planned relocation of U.S. chipmaker Intel to Magdeburg is not a turning point for the region. "Intel is building a large plant, but no important decisions will be made there in the future or significant activities for research and development will be located there. This has already been shown with the large investments of BMW and Porsche in plants in Saxony."

The IHW boss advocates promoting future technologies. A good starting point, for example, would be to promote research and development at universities, colleges and research institutes, as well as in companies. Start-up funding for large projects is also important, he said: "That's where you can spend a lot of money, and those are - in the long run - better investments."

In March 2022, Intel had announced that the latest generation of chips would be produced in Magdeburg starting in 2027. The investment is to cost 17 billion euros. The German government had recently said that Intel was now demanding 10 billion euros for the planned settlement instead of the promised 6.8 billion euros.

The chip company Infineon wants to start building a new plant in Dresden this fall. Around 1000 jobs are to be created. Infineon is aiming for funding of around one billion euros. The total investment is to be five billion euros./dh/DP/mis