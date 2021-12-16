Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Improved power density: alpitronic selects Infineon's EasyPACK™ CoolSiC™ modules and EiceDRIVER™ X3 drivers for its 50 kW hypercharger

12/16/2021 | 03:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Improved power density: alpitronic selects Infineon's EasyPACK™ CoolSiC™ modules and EiceDRIVER™ X3 drivers for its 50 kW hypercharger

Dec 16, 2021| Market News

Munich, Germany - 16 December, 2021 - Following the successful launch of the HYC150 and HYC300 of their hypercharger product line, alpitronic recently introduced the state-of-the-art and industry-leading 50 kW DC electric vehicle charger HYC50. It is the first wall-mounted DC charger in this power range featuring two charging ports that allow fast charging of one vehicle at 50 kW or of two vehicles simultaneously at 25 kW each. This is made possible by using EasyPACK™ CoolSiC TM MOSFET 1B and 2B modules from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) in combination with the EiceDRIVER™ X3.

"We are committed to working closely with customers like alpitronic to help them realize unique designs enabling superior system solutions," said Dr. Peter Wawer, president of the Industrial Power Control Division at Infineon. "In addition to comprehensive system expertise and many years of experience, we offer first-class solutions such as our portfolio of EasyPACK 1B and 2B modules with the latest 1200 V CoolSiC MOSFET technology to increase the efficiency as well as the power density. The devices can be flexibly combined with suitable drivers to meet the requirements of each customer and their individual project."

"With Infineon's CoolSiC EasyPACK modules in combination with a perfect matching driver IC, we were able to significantly improve the efficiency of our new hypercharger," said Philipp Senoner, co-founder and managing director of alpitronic. "We are therefore very pleased to have Infineon as a reliable and competent partner at our side, providing a wide range of CoolSiC MOSFET, gate drivers and the necessary understanding of our specific requirements."

By using the CoolSiC technology, the HYC50 achieves up to 97 percent efficiency and enables a bidirectional design. As a result, this hypercharger is suitable for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) operation. At the same time, the charger has a compact footprint of 1250 x 520 x 220 cm³ and weighs less than 100 kg. Its compact size makes the charger ideal for indoor wall mounting, though it can also be mounted flexibly on a pedestal outdoors. The charger supports the charging standards CCS1 and CCS2 with a capacity of 150 A, CHAdeMO with a capacity of 125 A, as well as GBT.

In this particular design, Infineon's EasyPACK 1B and 2B modules, which include CoolSiC MOSFETs, a NTC temperature sensor, and PressFIT contact pins, were able to increase power density by about 50 percent. In addition, by using CoolSiC technology, the noise level was significantly reduced from 65 dB to less than 50 dB.

Besides the necessary power devices, Infineon also provided the matching drivers. The X3 driver IC is particularly suitable for the modules in this design, offering a number of decisive advantages through its configurability and active and passive monitoring options. For instance, it enables additional sensor points for operational monitoring, with several gate drivers providing additional temperature points as well as gate voltage monitoring. Thus, the temperature and voltage can be adjusted exactly according to the requirements of the SiC MOSFETs, minimizing static conduction losses and avoiding overloads.

Furthermore, the operating points in the field can be optimized by OTA (Over-the-Air) updates - these can also influence the parameters in the gate driver. Thereby, systems in different climates can be optimized for the corresponding environmental conditions.

Availability

The EasyPACK CoolSiC MOSFET modules will be available in the first half of 2022. More information will be available at www.infineon.com/easy once the products are launched. The HYC50 will be available starting in Q2 2022. More information is available here.

More information about Infineon's contribution to energy efficiency: www.infineon.com/green-energy

Share:
Information Number

INFIPC202112-033.html

Press Photos
  • By using Infineon's CoolSiC™ technology, the alpitronic HYC50 achieves up to 97 percent efficiency and enables a bidirectional design. As a result, it is also suitable for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) operation. At the same time, the charger has a compact footprint of 1250 x 520 x 220 cm³ and weighs less than 100 kg. Its compact size makes the charger ideal for indoor wall mounting, though it can also be mounted flexibly on a pedestal outdoors.
    Alpitronic_HYC50

    JPG | 137 kb | 2126 x 1701 px

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 08:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
03:29aIMPROVED POWER DENSITY : alpitronic selects Infineon's EasyPACK™ CoolSiC™ modu..
PU
12/15INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
12/15ENHANCING THE PERFORMANCE OF GAN SG : The new EiceDRIVER™ 1EDN71x6G HS 200 V single..
PU
12/14INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : expands wireless portfolio to support Matter with multiprotocol so..
PU
12/13INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : provides secured authentication for Qi 1.3 certified wireless char..
PU
12/09INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
12/09INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : 5th Generation CAPSENSE™ technology extends market leadershi..
PU
12/08INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
12/08INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12/08ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alibaba, Broadcom, Costco, JD.com, Marriott...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 12 789 M 14 436 M 14 436 M
Net income 2022 1 666 M 1 881 M 1 881 M
Net Debt 2022 2 567 M 2 898 M 2 898 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 51 196 M 57 666 M 57 790 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 50 288
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 39,34 €
Average target price 47,18 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG25.33%57 666
NVIDIA CORPORATION133.31%761 475
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%558 624
BROADCOM INC.46.14%263 377
QUALCOMM, INC.24.25%211 994
INTEL CORPORATION1.71%206 075