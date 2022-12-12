Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:40 2022-12-12 pm EST
31.19 EUR   -0.30%
08:26aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Morgan Stanley remains Neutral
MD
05:03aInfineon Technologies : again listed in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
PU
12/09INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Again Listed in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

12/12/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is one of the most sustainable publicly listed companies worldwide for the 13th consecutive year. As announced by the investment firm RobecoSAM, Infineon has once again been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index and in the Dow Jones Sustainability™ Europe Index.

“We are very pleased that Infineon has been chosen as one of the world’s most sustainable companies for the 13th time in a row. The repeated inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices serves as an acknowledgment that we are on track with the implementation of our ambitious sustainability goals,” says Constanze Hufenbecher, Chief Digital Transformation Officer at Infineon. “Infineon is driving semiconductor innovation to support decarbonization and thus the global transformation to a net-zero society. The green and the digital transformations go hand in hand.”

Infineon's goal is to become CO2-neutral in terms of its own footprint by 2030. As soon as 2025, the company wants to reduce its CO2 emissions by 70 percent compared to 2019 and has achieved a reduction of 23.4 percent to date. By the end of 2022, the company's US sites will follow its European sites in switching to electricity based on renewable sources.

As a leading manufacturer of semiconductors for power electronic systems and the IoT, Infineon makes a significant contribution to the energy and mobility transitions on the way to a net-zero society. Infineon’s products and solutions help to save 33 times more CO2 emissions over the course of their usage than were created during their production. After deducting emissions generated during manufacturing, Infineon solutions thus make it possible to save 97 million tons of CO2 during their useful lives.

Infineon scored extremely well in the area of Innovation Management this year, achieving the maximum number of possible points. The evaluation includes aspects like Research & Development, Product Innovation and also Process Innovation, for instance through digitalization and the application of Industry 4.0 principles. Moreover, Infineon’s collaboration with partners academia, businesses and start-ups, in other words its contribution to open innovation, is also part of this category.

The company actively involves employees and management in its sustainability strategy. The variable remuneration component for the Management Board, for example, also depends on progress made in achieving environmental, social and corporate governance sustainability goals (ESG goals).

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is regarded as one of the most important benchmarks for sustainability and lists the world’s leading companies from 61 industries. The assessment is based on the companies’ economic, environmental and social performance. Its objective is to help investors make informed decisions on how to align their portfolios more clearly with sustainability aspects, and to encourage companies to actively continue their efforts in connection with sustainability.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).Further information is available at www.infineon.com

This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press

Follow us: Twitter - Facebook - LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
08:26aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Morgan Stanley remains Neutral
MD
05:03aInfineon Technologies : again listed in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
PU
12/09INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
12/09INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
12/09Future Electronics Showcases Infineon StrongIRFET™ 2 Power MOSFETs, Delivering In..
AQ
12/02INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferie..
MD
11/29INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rati..
MD
11/29Infineon Technologies : launches SLC26P security controller based on 28 nm technology for ..
PU
11/29EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Cla..
DJ
11/28Infineon Technologies : Remuneration Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 360 M 16 187 M 16 187 M
Net income 2023 2 347 M 2 474 M 2 474 M
Net Debt 2023 1 447 M 1 524 M 1 524 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 1,20%
Capitalization 40 740 M 42 934 M 42 934 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
EV / Sales 2024 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 56 194
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 31,29 €
Average target price 41,69 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-23.25%42 934
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.20%418 395
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-21.71%407 025
BROADCOM INC.-18.14%220 616
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.54%158 153
QUALCOMM, INC.-34.90%133 455