Infineon Again Listed in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is one of the most sustainable publicly listed companies worldwide for the 13th consecutive year. As announced by the investment firm RobecoSAM, Infineon has once again been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index and in the Dow Jones Sustainability™ Europe Index.

“We are very pleased that Infineon has been chosen as one of the world’s most sustainable companies for the 13th time in a row. The repeated inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices serves as an acknowledgment that we are on track with the implementation of our ambitious sustainability goals,” says Constanze Hufenbecher, Chief Digital Transformation Officer at Infineon. “Infineon is driving semiconductor innovation to support decarbonization and thus the global transformation to a net-zero society. The green and the digital transformations go hand in hand.”

Infineon's goal is to become CO 2 -neutral in terms of its own footprint by 2030. As soon as 2025, the company wants to reduce its CO 2 emissions by 70 percent compared to 2019 and has achieved a reduction of 23.4 percent to date. By the end of 2022, the company's US sites will follow its European sites in switching to electricity based on renewable sources.

As a leading manufacturer of semiconductors for power electronic systems and the IoT, Infineon makes a significant contribution to the energy and mobility transitions on the way to a net-zero society. Infineon’s products and solutions help to save 33 times more CO 2 emissions over the course of their usage than were created during their production. After deducting emissions generated during manufacturing, Infineon solutions thus make it possible to save 97 million tons of CO 2 during their useful lives.

Infineon scored extremely well in the area of Innovation Management this year, achieving the maximum number of possible points. The evaluation includes aspects like Research & Development, Product Innovation and also Process Innovation, for instance through digitalization and the application of Industry 4.0 principles. Moreover, Infineon’s collaboration with partners academia, businesses and start-ups, in other words its contribution to open innovation, is also part of this category.

The company actively involves employees and management in its sustainability strategy. The variable remuneration component for the Management Board, for example, also depends on progress made in achieving environmental, social and corporate governance sustainability goals (ESG goals).

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is regarded as one of the most important benchmarks for sustainability and lists the world’s leading companies from 61 industries. The assessment is based on the companies’ economic, environmental and social performance. Its objective is to help investors make informed decisions on how to align their portfolios more clearly with sustainability aspects, and to encourage companies to actively continue their efforts in connection with sustainability.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).Further information is available at www.infineon.com

