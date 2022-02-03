Infineon Banks on Lower EUR/USD Rate for Raised Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance -- Currency Comment

By Mauro Orru



Infineon Technologies AG banked on a lower EUR/USD rate for its raised forecasts in fiscal 2022.

The German chip maker is basing its guidance on an assumed exchange rate of $1.15 to the euro, down from its previous assumption of $1.20.

The euro currently trades at $1.1296.

For the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, Infineon now expects revenue of 13 billion euros ($14.70 billion), plus or minus EUR500 million. It previously targeted revenue of EUR12.7 billion.

It also expects an adjusted margin for earnings before interest and taxes of about 22% at mid-point of its revenue forecast, rather than 21% as previously expected.

