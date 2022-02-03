Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Infineon Technologies AG
  News
  Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Infineon Banks on Lower EUR/USD Rate for Raised Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance -- Currency Comment

02/03/2022 | 04:55am EST
By Mauro Orru

Infineon Technologies AG banked on a lower EUR/USD rate for its raised forecasts in fiscal 2022.

The German chip maker is basing its guidance on an assumed exchange rate of $1.15 to the euro, down from its previous assumption of $1.20.

The euro currently trades at $1.1296.

For the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, Infineon now expects revenue of 13 billion euros ($14.70 billion), plus or minus EUR500 million. It previously targeted revenue of EUR12.7 billion.

It also expects an adjusted margin for earnings before interest and taxes of about 22% at mid-point of its revenue forecast, rather than 21% as previously expected.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 0454ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.08% 0.63073 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.06% 1.20106 Delayed Quote.0.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.02% 0.697452 Delayed Quote.0.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.06% 0.01183 Delayed Quote.0.64%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -3.96% 35.17 Delayed Quote.-10.21%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.08% 0.885693 Delayed Quote.0.86%
Financials
Sales 2022 12 896 M 14 568 M 12 896 M
Net income 2022 1 693 M 1 912 M 1 693 M
Net Debt 2022 2 553 M 2 884 M 2 553 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 47 630 M 53 807 M 47 630 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 50 288
Free-Float -
