  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:09:36 2023-05-31 am EDT
35.19 EUR   +0.28%
06:56aInfineon CFO: looking for acquisitions of up to 3 billion euros
RE
05/26Optimism on US Debt Ceiling Talks Help German Shares Close Higher
MT
05/26Infineon Technologies Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Infineon CFO: looking for acquisitions of up to 3 billion euros

05/31/2023 | 06:56am EDT
A general view of Infineon Technologies, before a ceremony for Infineon's Smart Power Fab, in Dresden

BERLIN (Reuters) - Infineon is looking for small- and medium-sized acquisitions worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.30 billion) that would fit well with the German chipmaker's portfolio, Chief Financial Officer Sven Schneider told Germany's Focus Money magazine.

"We are now aiming for smaller and medium-sized acquisitions in order to strengthen ourselves selectively in those areas where we can become even better," said Schneider.

Acquisitions can range from 1 to 3 billion euros, said Schneider, who added that liquidity was not an issue.

"We have liquidity of almost 3 and a half billion euros. We want to maintain a minimum liquidity of 1 billion plus 10%. That currently corresponds to about 2.6 billion euros," he said.

An acquisition would only be made if it fit the company's portfolio strategically, financially and culturally, he added.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 16 199 M 17 366 M 17 366 M
Net income 2023 3 019 M 3 237 M 3 237 M
Net Debt 2023 1 264 M 1 355 M 1 355 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 1,12%
Capitalization 45 719 M 49 013 M 49 013 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
EV / Sales 2024 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 57 217
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 35,10 €
Average target price 46,40 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG23.44%49 013
NVIDIA CORPORATION174.47%991 997
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED26.20%480 129
BROADCOM INC.43.68%334 931
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.93.41%201 730
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.86%160 246
