Infineon Technologies isn't expecting a major impact from China's decision to set export restrictions on gallium and germanium, critical metals to the production of semiconductors.

"Currently, we do not see any major impact on material supplies which would disrupt our manufacturing capabilities," a spokeswoman for the German chip maker told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

The two metals and more than three dozen related materials will be subject to unspecified export controls starting Aug. 1, Beijing's Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

"Infineon follows a multi-sourcing strategy to include suppliers in different geographies," the spokeswoman said. "Generally, Infineon's procurement team, which is responsible for securing raw material supplies, is continuously monitoring developments."

