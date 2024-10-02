Stock IFX INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Infineon Technologies AG

Equities

IFX

DE0006231004

Semiconductors

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:35:21 2024-02-20 am EST 		Pre-market 02:50:26 am
32.56 EUR -1.75% Intraday chart for Infineon Technologies AG 32.75 +0.59%
08:12am INFINEON : EPS cut (2024: -10.2%, 2025: -5.2%) Alphavalue
Feb. 20 Infineon Technologies Issues EUR500 Million Bond to Refinance Debt MT
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Infineon Technologies AG

INFINEON : EPS cut (2024: -10.2%, 2025: -5.2%) Alphavalue
Infineon Technologies Issues EUR500 Million Bond to Refinance Debt MT
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral ZD
SHARES IN THE FOCUS 3: Optimism from Applied Materials - Infineon turned negative DP
Winterkorn in court: I was annoyed that nobody said anything DP
Winterkorn hearing in diesel trial to continue DP
Ex-VW boss Winterkorn to testify in court on diesel affair DP
VW trial: Winterkorn to testify about diesel scandal DP
VW diesel scandal - Former CEO Winterkorn to testify in court DP
German Stocks Downcast Amid 'Bad Place' for Economy, Sticky US Inflation MT
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank ZD
Semiconductor stocks particularly in demand in the still firm tech sector DP
German Shares Close Lower as Industrial Production Slump Intensifies MT
INFINEON : Stifel reduces target slightly, remains 'buy'. CF
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating ZD
Oddo BHF Lowers Infineon Technologies PT, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
Infineon and Worksport Collaborate to Reduce Weight and Cost of Portable Power Stations with Gan CI
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating ZD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Infineon slips further - analysts become more cautious DP
INFINEON : UBS remains Buy after results CF
INFINEON : Oddo BHF remains positive, lowers its target CF

Chart Infineon Technologies AG

Chart Infineon Technologies AG
More charts

Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of semiconductors. The group's products include power semiconductors, sensors, microcontrollers, digital, mixed-signal and analog ICs, discrete semiconductor modules, switches, interface ICs, motor-controlling ICs, RF power transistors, voltage regulators, and electronic safety components. Net sales break down by area of activity as follows: - automotive (45.8%): semiconductor products used in the automotive industry, and memory products for specific applications for automotive, industrial, information technologies, telecommunications and consumer electronics. - power & sensor systems (28.6%): semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies, mobile devices, mobile phone network infrastructures, human-machine interaction as well as applications with special demands on their robustness and reliability. - connected secure systems (12.8%): semiconductors for networked devices, card-based applications, and government documents; microcontrollers for industrial, entertainment, and household applications, components for connectivity systems, various customer support systems; - industrial power control (12.6%): semiconductor products for the conversion of electrical energy for small, medium and high-power applications, used in the manufacturing, the low-loss transmission, the storage and the efficient use of electrical energy; - other (0.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (11.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (12.7%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (36.6%), Japan (10%), Asia/Pacific (16.5%), United States (11%) and Americas (2%).
Sector
Semiconductors
Calendar
2024-02-23 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
32.56 EUR
Average target price
44.23 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+35.83%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Semiconductors

1st Jan change Capi.
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Stock Infineon Technologies AG
-13.86% 45 927 M $
NVIDIA CORPORATION Stock NVIDIA Corporation
+40.24% 1715 B $
BROADCOM INC. Stock Broadcom Inc.
+9.88% 574 B $
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
+15.85% 566 B $
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. Stock Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
+12.40% 268 B $
INTEL CORPORATION Stock Intel Corporation
-11.42% 188 B $
QUALCOMM, INC. Stock Qualcomm, Inc.
+5.07% 170 B $
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Stock Texas Instruments
-4.53% 148 B $
ARM HOLDINGS PLC Stock Arm Holdings plc
+62.05% 125 B $
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. Stock Analog Devices, Inc.
-4.58% 93 912 M $
Other Semiconductors
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Infineon Technologies AG - Xetra
  4. News Infineon Technologies AG
  5. Infineon: EPS cut (2024
+229% on MICROSOFT CORPORATION since our purchase on January 11, 2019
Replicate our performance
fermer