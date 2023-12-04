Stock IFX INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Equities

IFX

DE0006231004

Semiconductors

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 10:56:04 2023-10-06 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Infineon Technologies AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
32.58 EUR +1.81% +6.21% +14.37%
04:38pm INFINEON : EPS upgrade (2023: +12.4%, 2024: +12.4%) Alphavalue
02:38pm INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating MD

INFINEON : EPS upgrade (2023: +12.4%, 2024: +12.4%)

October 06, 2023 at 10:38 am EDT

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Infineon Technologies AG

INFINEON : EPS upgrade (2023: +12.4%, 2024: +12.4%) Alphavalue
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating MD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research MD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating MD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating MD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies remains Neutral MD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : UBS maintains a Buy rating MD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating MD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : UBS gives a Buy rating MD
German Stocks Snap Two-day Losing Streak as Private Sector Downturn Slows MT
European Equities Close Mixed in Wednesday Trading; Eurozone Business Activity Contracts in Q3 MT
Infineon at the top of the Dax - Positive statements on the automotive business DP
Transcript : Infineon Technologies AG - Special Call CI
Infineon Technologies acquires 3db Access for undisclosed fee AN
Infineon Technologies Buys Swiss Ultra-Wideband Startup 3db Access MT
Infineon Technologies AG acquired 3db Access AG. CI
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Barclays remains its Buy rating MD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating MD
Infineon Technologies Takes Lead in EUR20 Million Electronic Products Ecoystem Project MT
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Buy rating from Berenberg MD
State heads call for more speed from EU on demand projects DP
Infineon at low since January - Nordic Semi with sales warning DP
Association: skilled workers offensive necessary for new chip factories DP
Semiconductors: TSMC's situation weighs on equipment manufacturers. ZB
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Buy rating from UBS MD

Chart Infineon Technologies AG

Chart Infineon Technologies AG
More charts

Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of semiconductors. The group's products include power semiconductors, sensors, microcontrollers, digital, mixed-signal and analog ICs, discrete semiconductor modules, switches, interface ICs, motor-controlling ICs, RF power transistors, voltage regulators, and electronic safety components. Net sales break down by area of activity as follows: - automotive (45.8%): semiconductor products used in the automotive industry, and memory products for specific applications for automotive, industrial, information technologies, telecommunications and consumer electronics. - power & sensor systems (28.6%): semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies, mobile devices, mobile phone network infrastructures, human-machine interaction as well as applications with special demands on their robustness and reliability. - connected secure systems (12.8%): semiconductors for networked devices, card-based applications, and government documents; microcontrollers for industrial, entertainment, and household applications, components for connectivity systems, various customer support systems; - industrial power control (12.6%): semiconductor products for the conversion of electrical energy for small, medium and high-power applications, used in the manufacturing, the low-loss transmission, the storage and the efficient use of electrical energy; - other (0.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (11.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (12.7%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (36.6%), Japan (10%), Asia/Pacific (16.5%), United States (11%) and Americas (2%).
Sector
Semiconductors
Calendar
2023-11-15 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
32.00EUR
Average target price
46.88EUR
Spread / Average Target
+46.52%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Semiconductors

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Stock Infineon Technologies AG
+14.44% 43 884 M $
NVIDIA CORPORATION Stock NVIDIA Corporation
+206.68% 1104 B $
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
+17.73% 424 B $
BROADCOM INC. Stock Broadcom Inc.
+47.72% 340 B $
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. Stock Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
+62.05% 166 B $
INTEL CORPORATION Stock Intel Corporation
+34.66% 150 B $
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Stock Texas Instruments
-5.90% 141 B $
QUALCOMM, INC. Stock Qualcomm, Inc.
-0.14% 123 B $
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. Stock Analog Devices, Inc.
+5.52% 85 760 M $
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. Stock Micron Technology, Inc.
+37.98% 75 631 M $
Other Semiconductors
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Infineon Technologies AG - Xetra
  4. News
  5. Infineon : EPS upgrade (2023
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer