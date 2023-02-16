Infineon: Green light for new factory in Dresden

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Chip company Infineon is proceeding with plans for its multi-billion euro expansion of its Dresden site. The management board and supervisory bodies have given the green light for the project, the Dax-listed company announced Thursday in Neubiberg ahead of its annual general meeting. Prior to this, the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology had given its approval for an early start to the project. According to Infineon, this means that work can already begin during the European Commission's state aid review.

Infineon is seeking public funding of around one billion euros in line with the European Chips Act, which aims to achieve a 20 percent share of global semiconductor production in the EU by 2030. The total investment is expected to be around five billion euros, as announced in November. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2023, it said. Infineon plans to start production in the fall of 2026.

Around 1,000 jobs are to be created. At full capacity, the factory in Dresden would enable Infineon to generate additional annual sales in the order of magnitude of the investment volume./nas/zb