  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Infineon Technologies AG
  News
  Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:41:48 2023-02-16 am EST
36.35 EUR   +0.35%
03:28aInfineon: Green light for new factory in Dresden
DP
03:09aInfineon Technologies : kicks off new Fab in Dresden; Completion planned for 2026; Smart Power Fab will generate 1,000 new jobs
PU
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; Strong Data Dims Fed Pivot Hopes
DJ
Infineon: Green light for new factory in Dresden

02/16/2023 | 03:28am EST
NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Chip company Infineon is proceeding with plans for its multi-billion euro expansion of its Dresden site. The management board and supervisory bodies have given the green light for the project, the Dax-listed company announced Thursday in Neubiberg ahead of its annual general meeting. Prior to this, the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology had given its approval for an early start to the project. According to Infineon, this means that work can already begin during the European Commission's state aid review.

Infineon is seeking public funding of around one billion euros in line with the European Chips Act, which aims to achieve a 20 percent share of global semiconductor production in the EU by 2030. The total investment is expected to be around five billion euros, as announced in November. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2023, it said. Infineon plans to start production in the fall of 2026.

Around 1,000 jobs are to be created. At full capacity, the factory in Dresden would enable Infineon to generate additional annual sales in the order of magnitude of the investment volume./nas/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.56% 15590.18 Delayed Quote.11.37%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 0.75% 36.5 Delayed Quote.27.40%
TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 3.12% 2350 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2023 15 499 M 16 540 M 16 540 M
Net income 2023 2 561 M 2 733 M 2 733 M
Net Debt 2023 1 372 M 1 464 M 1 464 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 0,94%
Capitalization 47 167 M 50 333 M 50 333 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 56 951
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG27.40%50 333
NVIDIA CORPORATION55.77%565 316
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED17.06%467 299
BROADCOM INC.7.72%251 697
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.73%159 800
QUALCOMM, INC.21.04%147 559