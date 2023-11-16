Stock IFX INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Equities

IFX

DE0006231004

Semiconductors

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:42:46 2023-11-16 am EST 		Intraday chart for Infineon Technologies AG After market 12:02:55 pm
33.96 EUR +1.16% 33.88 -0.24%
05:50pm INFINEON : H2-24 recovery outlook offsets weak Q1-24 guidance Alphavalue
12:30pm INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating ZD
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$35/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Infineon Technologies AG

INFINEON : H2-24 recovery outlook offsets weak Q1-24 guidance Alphavalue
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating ZD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating ZD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
INFINEON : UBS remains Buy after quarterly results CF
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : UBS maintains a Buy rating ZD
Cooling Inflation in Major Economies Extends German Equities' Winning Streak MT
Correction to Infineon Article DJ
Global markets live: Alcon, Infineon, Target, Reckitt, Pfizer...
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 15.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral ZD
Infineon Warns of Slower Sales Growth on Low Personal Electronics Demand -- Update DJ
Infineon Warns of Slower Sales Growth on Low Personal Electronics Demand DJ
Transcript : Infineon Technologies AG, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2023 CI
Infineon Shares Jump After Posting Profit Beat, New Guidance DJ
Infineon still in rally mode - chart picture brightened DP
Infineon: forecasts for 2023/2024 reassure the market CF
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Transcript : Infineon Technologies AG, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2023 CI
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Infineon Meets Targets After Better-Than-Expected Revenue, Net Profit DJ
Infineon aims to increase sales in the new fiscal year - skepticism about earnings DP
Infineon Technologies Posts Rise in FY23 Attributable Profit; Revenue Up MT
Infineon reports better-than-expected 2023 revenue on semiconductor demand RE

Chart Infineon Technologies AG

Chart Infineon Technologies AG
More charts

Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of semiconductors. The group's products include power semiconductors, sensors, microcontrollers, digital, mixed-signal and analog ICs, discrete semiconductor modules, switches, interface ICs, motor-controlling ICs, RF power transistors, voltage regulators, and electronic safety components. Net sales break down by area of activity as follows: - automotive (45.8%): semiconductor products used in the automotive industry, and memory products for specific applications for automotive, industrial, information technologies, telecommunications and consumer electronics. - power & sensor systems (28.6%): semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies, mobile devices, mobile phone network infrastructures, human-machine interaction as well as applications with special demands on their robustness and reliability. - connected secure systems (12.8%): semiconductors for networked devices, card-based applications, and government documents; microcontrollers for industrial, entertainment, and household applications, components for connectivity systems, various customer support systems; - industrial power control (12.6%): semiconductor products for the conversion of electrical energy for small, medium and high-power applications, used in the manufacturing, the low-loss transmission, the storage and the efficient use of electrical energy; - other (0.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (11.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (12.7%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (36.6%), Japan (10%), Asia/Pacific (16.5%), United States (11%) and Americas (2%).
Sector
Semiconductors
Calendar
2023-11-15 - Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
33.57EUR
Average target price
44.40EUR
Spread / Average Target
+32.26%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Semiconductors

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Stock Infineon Technologies AG
+19.45% 47 509 M $
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
+29.99% 471 B $
BROADCOM INC. Stock Broadcom Inc.
+70.31% 403 B $
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. Stock Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
+83.83% 191 B $
INTEL CORPORATION Stock Intel Corporation
+58.25% 171 B $
QUALCOMM, INC. Stock Qualcomm, Inc.
+17.12% 143 B $
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Stock Texas Instruments
-8.43% 138 B $
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. Stock Analog Devices, Inc.
+9.20% 90 085 M $
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. Stock Micron Technology, Inc.
+53.40% 84 702 M $
SK HYNIX INC. Stock SK hynix Inc.
+76.40% 70 975 M $
Other Semiconductors
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Infineon Technologies AG - Xetra
  4. News Infineon Technologies AG
  5. Infineon : H2-24 recovery outlook offsets weak Q1-24 guidance
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer