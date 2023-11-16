Infineon Technologies AG
Infineon Technologies AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of semiconductors. The group's products include power semiconductors, sensors, microcontrollers, digital, mixed-signal and analog ICs, discrete semiconductor modules, switches, interface ICs, motor-controlling ICs, RF power transistors, voltage regulators, and electronic safety components. Net sales break down by area of activity as follows: - automotive (45.8%): semiconductor products used in the automotive industry, and memory products for specific applications for automotive, industrial, information technologies, telecommunications and consumer electronics. - power & sensor systems (28.6%): semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies, mobile devices, mobile phone network infrastructures, human-machine interaction as well as applications with special demands on their robustness and reliability. - connected secure systems (12.8%): semiconductors for networked devices, card-based applications, and government documents; microcontrollers for industrial, entertainment, and household applications, components for connectivity systems, various customer support systems; - industrial power control (12.6%): semiconductor products for the conversion of electrical energy for small, medium and high-power applications, used in the manufacturing, the low-loss transmission, the storage and the efficient use of electrical energy; - other (0.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (11.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (12.7%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (36.6%), Japan (10%), Asia/Pacific (16.5%), United States (11%) and Americas (2%).
