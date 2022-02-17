Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Infineon Technologies AG
  News
  Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Invests $2.3 Billion to Boost Chipmaking Capacity

02/17/2022 | 02:07am EST
By Cristina Roca

Infineon Technologies AG said Thursday that it is investing two billion euros ($2.27 billion) to boost its manufacturing capacity in the field of wide bandgap semiconductors.

The German chip maker said it will build a third module at its site in Kulim, Malaysia, to add significant capacity.

Once complete, the new module will generate EUR2 billion in extra annual revenue, Infineon said.

Construction will begin in June, and the first wafers are expected to leave the module in the second half of 2024, it said.

Infineon also said that it will also convert silicon semiconductor facilities into wide bandgap ones at its site in Villach, Austria, over the next years.


Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 0206ET

Financials
Sales 2022 13 076 M 14 865 M 14 865 M
Net income 2022 1 832 M 2 082 M 2 082 M
Net Debt 2022 2 236 M 2 542 M 2 542 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 43 199 M 49 112 M 49 112 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 50 280
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 33,20 €
Average target price 48,54 €
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-18.56%49 112
NVIDIA CORPORATION-9.86%662 375
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.04%588 967
BROADCOM INC.-10.25%248 868
INTEL CORPORATION-6.35%197 248
QUALCOMM, INC.-5.62%194 971