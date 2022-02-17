Infineon Invests $2.3 Billion to Boost Chipmaking Capacity

By Cristina Roca



Infineon Technologies AG said Thursday that it is investing two billion euros ($2.27 billion) to boost its manufacturing capacity in the field of wide bandgap semiconductors.

The German chip maker said it will build a third module at its site in Kulim, Malaysia, to add significant capacity.

Once complete, the new module will generate EUR2 billion in extra annual revenue, Infineon said.

Construction will begin in June, and the first wafers are expected to leave the module in the second half of 2024, it said.

Infineon also said that it will also convert silicon semiconductor facilities into wide bandgap ones at its site in Villach, Austria, over the next years.

