INFINEON : Jefferies raises its recommendation

November 28, 2023

Jefferies raises its recommendation on Infineon Technologies from 'hold' to 'buy', with a target price raised from €40 to €46, highlighting the German semiconductor manufacturer's market-leading automotive portfolio.



The broker believes that this portfolio, with expected market share gains on several products, 'positions the group for strong growth in automotive content over the next five to seven years'.



Although further near-term estimate reductions are likely, we consider them to be priced in', Jefferies also believes, adding that they could be more than offset by upgrades.



