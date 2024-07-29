Oddo BHF reiterates its 'outperform' rating on Infineon, while lowering its price target from 48 to 46 euros in the wake of an adjustment to its EPS estimates for the period 2024-26 for the group, ahead of its quarterly publication on August 8.
While 'STMicro's massive warning last week raises the question of a further warning from Infineon', the research firm believes that, at worst, it could guide on a stable fourth quarter (vs. +5% in the consensus).
While the German semiconductor manufacturer's share price has lost 19% since the start of the year, including 7% in the last week, Oddo BHF believes that the risk of an adjustment "seems largely integrated", at less than eight times forward-looking 12-month EBITDA.
Infineon Technologies AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of semiconductors. The group's products include power semiconductors, sensors, microcontrollers, digital, mixed-signal and analog ICs, discrete semiconductor modules, switches, interface ICs, motor-controlling ICs, RF power transistors, voltage regulators, and electronic safety components. Net sales break down by area of activity as follows:
- automotive (50.5%): semiconductor products used in the automotive industry, and memory products for specific applications for automotive, industrial, information technologies, telecommunications and consumer electronics.
- power & sensor systems (23.3%): semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies, mobile devices, mobile phone network infrastructures, human-machine interaction as well as applications with special demands on their robustness and reliability.
- industrial power control (13.5%): semiconductor products for the conversion of electrical energy for small, medium and high-power applications, used in the manufacturing, the low-loss transmission, the storage and the efficient use of electrical energy;
- connected secure systems (12.6%): semiconductors for networked devices, card-based applications, and government documents; microcontrollers for industrial, entertainment, and household applications, components for connectivity systems, various customer support systems;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (12.4%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (14.4%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (32.3%), Japan (10.5%), Asia/Pacific (15.9%), the United States (12.1%) and Americas (2.4%).