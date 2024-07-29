INFINEON : Oddo BHF lowers target, remains positive

July 29, 2024 at 08:42 am EDT Share

Oddo BHF reiterates its 'outperform' rating on Infineon, while lowering its price target from 48 to 46 euros in the wake of an adjustment to its EPS estimates for the period 2024-26 for the group, ahead of its quarterly publication on August 8.



While 'STMicro's massive warning last week raises the question of a further warning from Infineon', the research firm believes that, at worst, it could guide on a stable fourth quarter (vs. +5% in the consensus).



While the German semiconductor manufacturer's share price has lost 19% since the start of the year, including 7% in the last week, Oddo BHF believes that the risk of an adjustment "seems largely integrated", at less than eight times forward-looking 12-month EBITDA.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.