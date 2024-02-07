INFINEON : Stifel reduces target slightly, remains 'buy'.

Stifel remains 'buy' on Infineon shares, with a slightly lowered target price, from 45 to 43 euros.



The analyst indicates that he has reduced his EPS forecasts for 2024 and 2025 by 10% and 6% respectively.



The broker believes that the recovery expected in the second half of the year, with growth of +15% vs. the first half, will depend on the macroeconomic situation.



Nevertheless, the level of the order book, although decreasing, 'remains sufficiently high to support growth assumptions in the automotive division', it believes.



According to Stifel, now that short-term earnings revisions have been completed, 'investors' attention should once again turn to medium-term growth prospects.'



