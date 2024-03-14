By Mauro Orru

Infineon Technologies filed a lawsuit against Innoscience, alleging the company infringed its U.S. patent relating to gallium nitride technology for the production of semiconductors.

The German chip maker said Thursday that it filed the lawsuit in the district court of the Central District of California, seeking a permanent injunction for infringement.

"The production of gallium nitride power transistors requires completely new semiconductor designs and processes", said Adam White, president of Infineon's power and sensor systems division. "We vigorously protect our intellectual property and thus act in the interest of all customers and end users."

Innoscience didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

