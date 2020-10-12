Log in
Infineon Technologies AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/12/2020 | 11:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.10.2020 / 17:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Helmut
Last name(s): Gassel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI
TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006231004

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of shares as part of the Infineon-Performance Share Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.497716 EUR 215583.19 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.497716 EUR 215583.19 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63162  12.10.2020 


© EQS 2020
