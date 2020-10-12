Infineon Technologies AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Helmut
|Last name(s):
|Gassel
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006231004
b) Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares as part of the Infineon-Performance Share Plan to cover tax and fees
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|25.497716 EUR
|108518.28 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|25.497716 EUR
|108518.28 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Frankfurt am Main (Xetra)
|MIC:
|XETR
