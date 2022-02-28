Infineon Technologies AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.02.2022 / 11:17

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Constanze Last name(s): Hufenbecher

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006231004

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 30.445 EUR 30445.00 EUR 30.475 EUR 33522.50 EUR 30.47 EUR 111459.26 EUR 30.47 EUR 4844.73 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 30.4667 EUR 180271.49 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

28/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT

