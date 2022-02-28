Log in
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
Infineon Technologies AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/28/2022 | 05:20am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.02.2022 / 11:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Constanze
Last name(s): Hufenbecher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI
TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006231004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
30.445 EUR 30445.00 EUR
30.475 EUR 33522.50 EUR
30.47 EUR 111459.26 EUR
30.47 EUR 4844.73 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
30.4667 EUR 180271.49 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


28.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73053  28.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1289983&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
