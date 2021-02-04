DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



04.02.2021 / 09:48

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 04, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 04, 2021

Address:

Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 04, 2021Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 04, 2021Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/

04.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

