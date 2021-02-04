Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Infineon Technologies AG    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02/04/2021 | 03:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.02.2021 / 09:48
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 04, 2021
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 04, 2021
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/

04.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1165784  04.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1165784&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
02/03INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarte..
EQ
02/03DGAP-AFR : Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication..
DJ
02/03INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : German Chip Maker Infineon Ups FY21 Guidance as Fiscal Q..
MT
02/03INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Increased; Raises FY21 Outlook
DJ
02/03PRESS RELEASE : MIG funds increases BioNTech dividend payments to a record EUR60..
DJ
02/03PRESS RELEASE : Infineon Technologies AG: 2021 -2-
DJ
02/03PRESS RELEASE : Infineon Technologies AG: 2021 FISCAL YEAR OFF TO A GOOD START. ..
DJ
02/03INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : 2021 fiscal year off to a good start. target markets ..
EQ
02/03INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Germany predicts chip investments of up to 50 bln euros ..
RE
02/03INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES -EUROPEAN RESE : Improving the reliability of electronic c..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 645 M 12 782 M 12 782 M
Net income 2021 960 M 1 153 M 1 153 M
Net Debt 2021 3 720 M 4 467 M 4 467 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,7x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 44 002 M 52 906 M 52 836 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 46 700
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 32,86 €
Last Close Price 33,83 €
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG7.77%52 906
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.87%584 038
NVIDIA CORPORATION3.64%335 015
INTEL CORPORATION16.42%234 354
BROADCOM INC.6.24%189 199
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED8.17%183 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ