    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
Infineon Technologies AG: Release -4-

10/04/2021 | 08:13am EDT
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 04 Oct 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Infineon Technologies AG 
              Am Campeon 1-15 
              85579 Neubiberg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.infineon.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1238041 2021-10-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 08:12 ET (12:12 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 10 989 M 12 762 M 12 762 M
Net income 2021 1 028 M 1 194 M 1 194 M
Net Debt 2021 3 134 M 3 640 M 3 640 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,9x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 45 416 M 52 650 M 52 743 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,42x
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 46 700
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 34,90 €
Average target price 41,30 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG11.18%52 650
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED8.30%534 685
NVIDIA CORPORATION58.79%517 720
INTEL CORPORATION8.11%218 510
BROADCOM INC.11.31%200 601
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.07%178 909