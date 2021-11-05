Log in
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/05 01:44:00 pm
42.63 EUR   +1.45%
01:16pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release -4-
DJ
01:16pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release -3-
DJ
01:16pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release -2-
DJ
Infineon Technologies AG: Release -4-

11/05/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 05 Nov 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-05 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Infineon Technologies AG 
              Am Campeon 1-15 
              85579 Neubiberg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.infineon.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1246753 2021-11-05

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246753&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2021 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 10 998 M 12 704 M 12 704 M
Net income 2021 1 026 M 1 186 M 1 186 M
Net Debt 2021 3 143 M 3 631 M 3 631 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,9x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 54 681 M 63 142 M 63 162 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 46 700
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG33.86%63 142
NVIDIA CORPORATION128.27%743 833
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.75%545 580
BROADCOM INC.25.30%225 821
INTEL CORPORATION0.98%204 611
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.27%176 495