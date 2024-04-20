When we talk about solar or wind energy, energy efficiency, green mobility or security in the Internet of Things, we are also talking about semiconductors, or microchips for short. Without them, almost nothing works. With them, you can do almost anything. Semiconductors are essential for decarbonization, digitalization and meeting the climate targets. They are key elements in shaping a sustainable world that offers as many people as possible the prospect of a future worth living.

As a leading semiconductor manufacturer, Infineon is aware of its responsibility. In addition to our technological leadership, we aim to be a pioneer in sustainability, combining economic success with environmental and social responsibility. To this end, Infineon Austria has clearly anchored the topic of sustainability in the target area "Sustainability at all levels" in its Strategy 2030 "Our profitable growth path" and has intensified its efforts to advance decarbonization.

Through our products, processes and actions, we are actively shaping the environmental and digital transformation. Our power electronics solutions help customers, industries and entire economies drive digital innovation for climate and energy transformation and make products more energy and resource efficient. An example: In specific applications, Infineon power semiconductors can save around

10 million tons of CO2 - that is 25 times the emissions caused by chip production at Infineon Austria. We want to continue to improve this balance and actively contribute to the Group's goal of CO2 neutrality by 2030.